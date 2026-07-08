We Tried 12 Grocery Store Vanilla Ice Creams; This Was The Best Hands Down
Vanilla can get a bad rap; it's sometimes used as a synonym for "standard" or "boring," but when it comes to ice cream, it doesn't need to be that way. Among the vanilla ice cream brands sitting in grocery stores' frozen sections, some stand out, while others are worth leaving on the shelf. One in particular provided the best balance of flavor and texture when we ranked store-bought vanilla ice creams from best to worst. That's Hudsonville's creamery blend vanilla, a lesser-known product that deserves a spot in your freezer.
Our reviewer raved about the tasting experience, summing it up as "exactly what vanilla ice cream is supposed to be." He praised the strong, well-balanced vanilla flavor, smooth yet thick texture, and attractive appearance. Even though it's sweetened with corn syrup, the flavor comes from real vanilla extract. The creamery blend is also fairly widely-available, unlike some more boutique high-end ice creams.
There weren't many complaints about runner-up Tillamook's French vanilla ice cream, which earned its only criticism over the odd design choices on the packaging. In third place, Kroger's Private Selection double vanilla also earned positive marks for its thick texture but lost points for high amounts of sugar, fat, and calories — even for ice cream.
Hudsonville: a lesser-known historic brand that's mastered the vanilla ice cream basics
There's no denying Hudsonville doesn't have the name recognition of bigger players in the ice cream world. Founded in the Michigan city that shares its name in 1926, it's produced ice cream from locally-sourced milk and cream for generations. Today, it produces a wide variety of flavors, along with ice cream bars and unique collaborations with Little Debbie, crafting ice creams inspired by classic snacks like honey buns, Cosmic brownies, and Swiss rolls.
Still, it wasn't well known enough to earn a spot among the dozen entrants in our ranking of popular ice cream brands. That's despite the fact that Hudsonville's vanilla outperforms versions made by high-ranking, popular ice cream makers like Tillamook, showcasing how certain brands can excel at particular flavors. Hudsonville may also be looking to increase its place in the market, reportedly undertaking a $40 million project to renovate and expand its production facilities in 2025.
So, the next time you're in the ice cream aisle, don't fall victim to the mistaken belief that all vanilla ice cream options are the same. As our taste test reveals, there can be noticeable differences, whether you're whipping up some of our seriously delicious ice cream recipes or just enjoying a few spoonfuls as a late-night snack. For the best flavor and texture, grab a container of Hudsonville's creamery blend vanilla and see how this historic brand stands out with this simple, reliable flavor.