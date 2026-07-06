Why Pittsburgh Temporarily Changed Its Name To Big Mac City USA In 1993

Few cities can claim a more local connection to the McDonald's Big Mac than Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In fact, Steel City's ties to McDonald's signature burger once inspired a temporary identity change.

Pittsburgh's mayor at the time, Sophie Masloff, bestowed the ultimate honor upon the burger by renaming Pittsburgh "Big Mac City, USA" on May 4, 1993 (via UPI). The name change was part of a city-wide celebration of the Big Mac's 25th anniversary, which debuted McDonald's restaurants nationwide on May 4, 1968. As part of the festivities for "Big Mac Day," a local McDonald's treated Pittsburghers to Big Mac burgers for their original price of 49 cents. The day also included a parade featuring the creator of the Big Mac, Jim Delligatti, and Ronald McDonald (of course), plus a giant $200-pound Big Mac-shaped cake, and a temporary sign renaming a Pittsburgh street "Big Mac Way" (via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette).

Although the McDonald's-inspired name change was symbolic and only lasted a day, the Big Mac legacy lives on in and around Pittsburgh. In 2007, the Big Mac Museum (and restaurant) opened in Irwin, Pennsylvania, chronicling the burger's history and its ties to the Pittsburgh area. As quirky, roadside attractions go, it's worth a visit, if only to see the giant 14-foot Big Mac sculpture that looms over the McDonald's PlayPlace.