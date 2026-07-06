5 Chicago Restaurants Anthony Bourdain Loved

Anthony Bourdain had major respect for the food haven that is Chicago. In his voiceover for its episode of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain praised it as a city "other places have to measure themselves against." In fact, all his most popular food tourism shows featured Chicago episodes, including "The Layover" and "No Reservations." To Bourdain, the Windy City was filled to the brim with culture and defined by both its colorful characters and equally colorful culinary offerings.

While Bourdain certainly wasn't shy about traveling the world and trying new and exotic dishes — he once ate the beating heart of a cobra, after all — he also enjoyed the simplicity of finger food and a cheap cup of beer at a New York racetrack. Chicago held the best of both worlds for Bourdain, as the city expertly mixes fine dining with casual eats. From the foie gras hot dogs at Hot Doug's to the oven-roasted pig face that Girl & the Goat chef Stephanie Izard calls "breakfast on crack," (via The Daily Record), many Chicago restaurant specialties had his heart.

One type of Chicago cuisine Bourdain could never get behind, however, was deep-dish pizza. As a New Yorker, he had a "deep cultural aversion to pizza that is not New York pizza," as he explained in an episode of "No Reservations." But let's not dwell on the negative. Instead, let's explore the Chicago restaurants and dishes Bourdain loved.