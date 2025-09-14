Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Visit Chicago Without Eating Italian Beef Here

If you don't want an Italian beef sandwich like Bourdain ordered (how dare you), there are other popular items to try at Johnnie's Beef. Other sandwiches, like Italian sausage or combo sausage & beef, are on the menu, but if you can't decide, there are more classic options like hot dogs with a side of fries. Surprisingly, Johnnie's Beef also sells tamales, a traditional Mexican food you need to try at some point, if you haven't already. For something sweet yet refreshing after you finish your Italian beef sandwich, try a lemonade-flavored Italian ice.

Maybe you've already been to Johnnie's Beef or just aren't in the mood for the iconic (and filling) sandwich, but are still hoping for a chance to enjoy some Bourdain-approved Chicago food. There are plenty of other places that Bourdain was known to grub at when he visited the city. To grab a slice, consider Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, which is known for its thin-crust pies. Topo Gigio is a good option if you want a sit-down experience and a tasty meal of pasta or other Italian fare. Looking to really eat your way through the city? Make your way to one (or more) of the best restaurants in Chicago, which includes Taqueria Chingón, a city favorite for tacos.