Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Visit Chicago Without Eating Italian Beef Here
Thanks to the hit TV show "The Bear," the Italian beef sandwich is having a moment these days — but the Chicago specialty was popular well before Jeremy Allen White stepped into the role of Chef Carmen Berzatto. In fact, the late Anthony Bourdain supposedly couldn't visit Chicago without taking a bite of this sandwich, which is piled high with roast beef and peppers. However, Bourdain wouldn't order his Italian beef from just any old place. He had to have the sandwich from Johnnie's Beef.
Located in Chicago's Elmwood Park on North Avenue, Johnnie's Beef was famously visited by Bourdain on a 2012 episode of his show, "The Layover." The acclaimed chef and TV host was one of many who have named Johnnie's Beef as their favorite spot to order this Windy City delicacy. Johnnie's Beef regularly lands on lists of the best places in Chicago to order an Italian beef sandwich. According to reports, when Bourdain stopped into Johnnie's, he stuck with the classic Italian beef sandwich, loaded with hot-and-sweet peppers, and extra juice for dipping.
What to order at Johnnie's Beef, and other Chicago eateries Bourdain loved
If you don't want an Italian beef sandwich like Bourdain ordered (how dare you), there are other popular items to try at Johnnie's Beef. Other sandwiches, like Italian sausage or combo sausage & beef, are on the menu, but if you can't decide, there are more classic options like hot dogs with a side of fries. Surprisingly, Johnnie's Beef also sells tamales, a traditional Mexican food you need to try at some point, if you haven't already. For something sweet yet refreshing after you finish your Italian beef sandwich, try a lemonade-flavored Italian ice.
Maybe you've already been to Johnnie's Beef or just aren't in the mood for the iconic (and filling) sandwich, but are still hoping for a chance to enjoy some Bourdain-approved Chicago food. There are plenty of other places that Bourdain was known to grub at when he visited the city. To grab a slice, consider Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, which is known for its thin-crust pies. Topo Gigio is a good option if you want a sit-down experience and a tasty meal of pasta or other Italian fare. Looking to really eat your way through the city? Make your way to one (or more) of the best restaurants in Chicago, which includes Taqueria Chingón, a city favorite for tacos.