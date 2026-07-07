We're Leaving This Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Cream In The Frozen Food Aisle

Though chocolate holds the top spot when it comes to America's favorite ice cream (per California Dairy), vanilla ice cream holds the top spot in our hearts. When done right, there are few sweet treats that are superior, but sadly not all versions of this flavor are up to par. In our ranking of the best and worst store-bought vanilla ice creams, we stumbled upon a subpar carton we suggest you avoid.

"I can confidently say that Alden's Organic Vanilla Bean is the worst ice cream I've ever tried," our reviewer declared, referring to an organic brand that can be found in stores like Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, and Sprouts (among others). The frosty dessert passed the visual test but failed where flavor was concerned. As our reviewer explained, "Simply put, it tastes like grass." This odd taste may result from the diet of dairy cows, as exclusively grass-fed animals can sometimes yield milk with grassy, herby flavor notes. Alden's becomes even less appealing when you consider a 1.5-quart carton can cost as much as $12 to $15, depending on where you live.