We're Leaving This Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Cream In The Frozen Food Aisle
Though chocolate holds the top spot when it comes to America's favorite ice cream (per California Dairy), vanilla ice cream holds the top spot in our hearts. When done right, there are few sweet treats that are superior, but sadly not all versions of this flavor are up to par. In our ranking of the best and worst store-bought vanilla ice creams, we stumbled upon a subpar carton we suggest you avoid.
"I can confidently say that Alden's Organic Vanilla Bean is the worst ice cream I've ever tried," our reviewer declared, referring to an organic brand that can be found in stores like Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, and Sprouts (among others). The frosty dessert passed the visual test but failed where flavor was concerned. As our reviewer explained, "Simply put, it tastes like grass." This odd taste may result from the diet of dairy cows, as exclusively grass-fed animals can sometimes yield milk with grassy, herby flavor notes. Alden's becomes even less appealing when you consider a 1.5-quart carton can cost as much as $12 to $15, depending on where you live.
What organic means and a better alternative to Alden's organic vanilla bean
If you've ever wondered what organic certifications mean on food labels, they indicate animals are raised naturally, fed organic feed, and are not treated with antibiotics or hormones (per the USDA). Additionally, organic food items can't contain GMOs or non-organic artificial ingredients and additives. Many consumers prioritize organic ingredients and products, but that doesn't mean every item with the USDA Organic label offers equal quality. Along with its off-putting flavor, Alden's Organic Vanilla Bean has been criticized for its ingredients. When a Redditor praised the brand, commenters brought up concerns about the use of gums in the product. As one person put it, "Three different gums lol," referring to guar, locust bean, and xanthan gum on the ingredient list.
Xanthan gums and similar ingredients keep ice cream smooth and scoopable by preventing the development of ice crystals. While it sometimes causes digestive issues like bloating, xanthan gum isn't likely to cause problems when eaten in moderate amounts. However, some people may still choose to avoid it. As one ice cream lover said on Facebook, "The least amount of ingredients in ice cream — the better." In this case, Straus Organic Vanilla Bean Ice Cream may be a superior selection, as it contains just cream, milk, sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla, and zero gums. As a satisfied customer on Reddit stated, "Everything [Straus makes] is of very high quality and just tastes fresher."