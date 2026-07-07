This Popular Egg Sandwich From The 1900s Came With An Odd Pairing

Aficionados of old-school sandwiches rarely eaten today may already be familiar with the egg and sardine sandwich. This protein-packed handheld snack was popular in the early 1900s, when sandwiches really took off in American culture. Once bakeries started selling pre-sliced loaves, chopping up a few ingredients at home and slapping them between two slices of bread became a breeze.

The egg and sardine sandwich embodies this ease. A recipe from the 1923 cookbook "Nine Hundred Successful Recipes" by Lulu Thompson Silvernail calls for 4 boiled eggs, 1 small can of sardines, 2 tablespoons of horseradish, ½ a head of lettuce, and a little salt and pepper, all of which are chopped up together into a spreadable consistency. The mixture is then spread onto buttered slices of bread to create eight total sandwiches. Chopping the ingredients rather than layering them onto the bread helps them stretch a bit further. For those still riding the chopped-sandwich TikTok trend, the egg and sardine version may be one to add to the must-try list.