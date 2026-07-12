Check This Out Before Buying Brisket

Homemade brisket can be a rewarding and delicious treat. But, given how high beef prices can be, it's also one that requires a bit of knowledge and care to avoid wasting your money on an underwhelming piece of meat. Fortunately, ensuring your brisket is worth the money and time required to prepare it is as simple as examining the packaging. The key factor to look for is the brisket's USDA grade, which should be either "Choice" or "Prime."

For those unfamiliar with the federal government's meat grading system, most commercially available meat falls into one of three groups. They are (in order from lowest to highest quality) select, choice, and prime. The primary thing determining which group a brisket belongs to is the amount of marbling, or intramuscular fat intermingled with the lean portion of the meat. Generally speaking, more marbling means better flavor and texture, particularly for typically tough cuts like brisket.

Therefore, for the best homemade brisket, buyers should look for the USDA grade listed on the meat packaging, which should clearly state the determination. For the most delectable, tender results, splurge on prime-graded beef. However, it's worth noting that only about 2% of American beef earns this high honor, meaning it's usually a bit tougher to find, and almost universally much more expensive. Choice briskets offer a satisfying alternative, sacrificing some marbling in exchange for lower prices and better availability.