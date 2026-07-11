This Secret Arby's Sandwich Is Loaded With More Than Just Roast Beef

While Arby's offers an abundance of meat options these days, the restaurant forged its reputation on the Classic Roast Beef sandwich. The main appeal of the star ingredient lies in its preparation. Arby's uses an hours-long roasting and basting process that results in tender, tasty beef. However, you can add even more flavor to your meal by employing the Super Roast Beef hack. Instead of getting the default sandwich, which comes plain, ask for a Classic Roast Beef with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Red Ranch sauce. You can customize the item in the app or ask for it at the restaurant.

Why do we love this hack? Nothing against Arby's famous sandwich, but it's a little one-note. The lettuce and tomatoes will help broaden the textures, while the Red Ranch adds a sweet, tangy flavor (for Arby's newbs, people have compared the condiment to French dressing). If you feel ravenous when placing your order, you can get a super-sized version of the item by pairing these toppings with the Double Roast Beef or the mammoth Half Pound Roast Beef, which has the distinction of being the largest sandwich sold at the chain.