This Secret Arby's Sandwich Is Loaded With More Than Just Roast Beef
While Arby's offers an abundance of meat options these days, the restaurant forged its reputation on the Classic Roast Beef sandwich. The main appeal of the star ingredient lies in its preparation. Arby's uses an hours-long roasting and basting process that results in tender, tasty beef. However, you can add even more flavor to your meal by employing the Super Roast Beef hack. Instead of getting the default sandwich, which comes plain, ask for a Classic Roast Beef with shredded lettuce, tomato, and Red Ranch sauce. You can customize the item in the app or ask for it at the restaurant.
Why do we love this hack? Nothing against Arby's famous sandwich, but it's a little one-note. The lettuce and tomatoes will help broaden the textures, while the Red Ranch adds a sweet, tangy flavor (for Arby's newbs, people have compared the condiment to French dressing). If you feel ravenous when placing your order, you can get a super-sized version of the item by pairing these toppings with the Double Roast Beef or the mammoth Half Pound Roast Beef, which has the distinction of being the largest sandwich sold at the chain.
Arby's Super Roast Beef used to be an official menu item
We have yet to sample the Super Roast Beef for ourselves, but the Arby's item has gotten plenty of love online. On Reddit, a satisfied customer said, "First time trying the super roast beef! Very hearty!" A commenter agreed, explaining, "I LOVE the Super. I was so glad when they brought back the red ranch, it's so easy to make a super as long as you have that." The love fest also manifested on Facebook, where a poster urged, "Bring back what made Arby's. The SUPER ARBY. Big bun with lettuce and tomato with the sauces."
That latter post brings up an interesting point about the status of this secret menu sandwich. The Super Roast Beef appeared on the official menu in the past. For instance, a Reddit user shared a vintage ad (purportedly from 1971) which features the item. Listed under the name Super Arby's, the sandwich contained roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and ranch (presumably Arby's version rather than the more common creamy, herby condiment) on a super-size bun. While it's no longer official, the ease of recreating this meaty offering makes it a must-try option. Don't forget about the other secret menu items you need to try at Arby's, like the Double Stacked Reuben and the Bacon Beef 'n Cheddar.