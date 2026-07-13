Just A Couple Extra Ingredients Turn Fried Onions Into The Ultimate Cookout Topping

Fries may be the quintessential American side dish, but let's not minimize the impact of fried onions. Beer-battered onion rings, gooey Tennessee onion casserole, and melting onions are all worth a taste. But in our book, tobacco onions just might be our favorite onion side of all time — especially during grilling season.

Also called shoestring onions, tobacco onions are deep-fried, paper-thin slivers of breaded, seasoned onion. Often coated with flour, cayenne pepper, and salt, the alliums got their name in the 1980s from Texas chef Dean Fearing, who named them for the way they shrivel like shredded tobacco leaves when fried. They're very popular in the Southern U.S., but also in England and Ireland, where you'll commonly see tobacco onions on steak, salad, soup, or as a burger topping in pubs.

Recipes for tobacco onions vary, but the preparation is typically the same. First, cut the onions very thin to ensure they frizzle properly. Next, combine flour, salt, and your desired dry seasonings to make the breading. Then, toss the onions to coat, shake off the extra flour, and fry them in hot oil. In five minutes or less, they'll be golden and ready to wow your guests; just be sure to place them in a single layer on a paper towel-lined plate or rack to keep them from going soggy.