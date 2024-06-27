11 Ways To Upgrade Your Potato Soup Like A Pro

Ah, the humble potato soup. It is a good meal option when the pantry is bare because it requires so few ingredients and you likely have them. Taking potato soup to the next level isn't hard or complicated. It requires small tweaks and additions that will elevate an ordinary potato soup to extraordinary. We asked four experts how to upgrade a simple homemade potato soup.

We turned to Gill Boyd, chef-instructor of culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, for all the classic takes on potato soup and how to get it right. For a health kick, private chef and culinary nutrition consultant (and Food Network "Chopped" champion) Julia Chebotar shares her wisdom (she cheekily adds sweet potato — and we love that). Because the potato features so prominently in Irish heritage, we asked Mairead Geary to weigh in. She shares Irish recipes adapted for cooking success in America via Irish American Mom. And finally, for a contemporary vegetarian take, we spoke to Jeanine Donofrio of the veggie-forward blog, Love and Lemons (she has about 80 soup recipes on her site). If you're tackling potato soup this season, do follow their advice and take it from standard to sensational.