The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In July 2026
Whether you're relaxing at home or entertaining friends, Costco has just about everything you need for summer fun. Along with grocery essentials and outstanding Kirkland Signature products (like these on our list of Costco food items to try before you die), the retailer gets a steady influx of new goods each month. We took a look at what's on offer this July and are excited to share our findings with you.
Our short and sweet compilation includes a dependable dish set, as well some trendy beverages that emphasize health and nutrition. A few facts to keep in mind: The Olipop 24-pack featured here can only be bought online, while the other items can also be found in stores. This is standard at Costco, as the chain's online and in-store inventory often differ. There's also a chance that price and availability will vary from place to place. If you find these July products appealing, it's best to visit the website or stop by your local warehouse without delay.
Denmark 16-piece Dinnerware Set
A perfect pairing of durability and aesthetics, this Denmark dinner set is great for outdoor parties. It's also dishwasher- and microwave-safe for your convenience. (Because this material can get extremely hot, use caution when removing plates and bowls from the appliance.) Here are some tips for cleaning and maintaining stoneware to keep your set in good condition.
Buy the Denmark 16-piece Dinnerware Set, available in blue or gray, online for $46.99.
Slate Mocha Latte Coffee 16-Count
Viral diet trends seem to be a major driver in people's love of protein-packed products, and Costco has a coffee ideal for proteinmaxxers. With 14 grams of the essential nutrient per can, Slate Mocha Latte Coffee is likely to be a hit at the warehouse retailer. This iced coffee is also low calorie and includes ultra-filtered milk to eliminate lactose.
Buy the Slate Mocha Latte Coffee 16-Count online for $17.99 (price good until July 19, 2026).
Olipop Prebiotic Soda Crisp Apple Pack 24-Count
As one of the top brands of functional soda, we're excited to see new Olipop flavors popping up at Costco this month. When it comes to the refreshing Crisp Apple variety, a reviewer on the warehouse retailer's website said, "Great flavor and actually tastes like the apple."
Buy the Olipop Prebiotic Soda Crisp Apple Pack 24-Count online for $54.99.