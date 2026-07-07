The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In July 2026

Whether you're relaxing at home or entertaining friends, Costco has just about everything you need for summer fun. Along with grocery essentials and outstanding Kirkland Signature products (like these on our list of Costco food items to try before you die), the retailer gets a steady influx of new goods each month. We took a look at what's on offer this July and are excited to share our findings with you.

Our short and sweet compilation includes a dependable dish set, as well some trendy beverages that emphasize health and nutrition. A few facts to keep in mind: The Olipop 24-pack featured here can only be bought online, while the other items can also be found in stores. This is standard at Costco, as the chain's online and in-store inventory often differ. There's also a chance that price and availability will vary from place to place. If you find these July products appealing, it's best to visit the website or stop by your local warehouse without delay.