Juneau, Alaska: Where To Eat And Drink When Your Cruise Docks For The Day

Juneau, Alaska's small, dense, and walkable downtown feels unreal when you see an urban high-rise framed by steep, forested mountain slopes with snowy peaks. This little pocket metropolis is surrounded by wilderness with no roads connecting it to the rest of the world. With around 32,000 people living in the city and up to 16,000 ship passengers disembarking daily during the cruise season, the streets often fill with tourists. That's why a plan makes all the difference.

I have family in Juneau, so I visit often. Mendenhall Glacier, a whale-watching excursion, or even the world's smallest Costco are all well worth your time, but so is a wander through town. It's full of interesting shops, restaurants, and bars to explore — the good stuff starts around Griz Bar and Red Dog Saloon. I love the city for its walkability: I can be in a restaurant run by a James Beard-nominated chef, then walk 30 minutes to a trailhead that looks out over miles of mountainous backcountry once inhabited by the original Áak'w Kwáan and T'aakú Kwáan peoples. Juneau's food and drink are equally compelling, especially when a chef or brewmaster can work in one of my favorite local ingredients: spruce tips.

If you're staying the night, you can watch the stragglers run to catch their boat from the roof of Griz Bar, then enjoy the view opening up as the ships pull out. Follow that with bar hopping at The Narrows, The Alaskan, Crystal Saloon, and Lucky Lady, and cap it all off with a 1 a.m. visit to Pel'meni for a rowdy Juneau night. If you're just there for the day, however, here's where I like to eat and drink.