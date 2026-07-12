This Scrambled Egg Method Takes Only A Minute
Eggs make for a nutritious breakfast, but not everyone has the time (or energy) to fry them up on busy mornings. Using the microwave is a great alternative, as it can yield a fluffy, tasty meal in less than a minute. Simply crack an egg into a microwave-safe bowl or mug, add mayonnaise and butter, whisk, and cook for about 40 seconds. Finish with spices, herbs, and/or cheese for extra flavor. In addition to omelets, this technique is included in our ranking of the best ways to cook scrambled eggs (in which case you'll need to pause the microwave at intervals to stir the eggs as they cook).
Surprisingly, a slightly different version of this hack comes courtesy of world-renowned (and highly passionate) chef José Andrés. Although he is famous for urbane recipes like smoky paella with shrimp and squid, the chef listed the quick egg method as his number one foolproof dish on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" (via Instagram). Andrés recipe leaves out the butter and involves nuking the eggs for slightly longer at one full minute. As it turns out, this simple recipe comes with lots of adaptations and variations.
Tips for making the tastiest microwave eggs
While José Andrés is on record advocating for microwaved eggs, he didn't originate the technique. In fact, this approach is widespread among amateur and professional chefs alike, and everyone has their preferred way of doing things. When the egg hack popped up on Facebook, a commenter said, "Sour cream worked better for me." The person also noted that Dijon mustard is a "killer" addition (and here are some more tips to make your microwave eggs tastier than ever).
Timing is also important. Remember that microwaves come in different wattages, so you may need to adjust the time to match the specs of your device. Generally speaking, nuked eggs will take from 30 to 60 seconds in most cases. No matter how long you cook the eggs, it's best to heat them in increments lest you wind up with a rubbery mess. On Reddit, a commenter noted, "I just put a tiny bit of water in the bottom to stop the egg from sticking and cook them in short bursts (turning them so that they cook evenly). They come out perfectly every time."