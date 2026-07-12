This Scrambled Egg Method Takes Only A Minute

Eggs make for a nutritious breakfast, but not everyone has the time (or energy) to fry them up on busy mornings. Using the microwave is a great alternative, as it can yield a fluffy, tasty meal in less than a minute. Simply crack an egg into a microwave-safe bowl or mug, add mayonnaise and butter, whisk, and cook for about 40 seconds. Finish with spices, herbs, and/or cheese for extra flavor. In addition to omelets, this technique is included in our ranking of the best ways to cook scrambled eggs (in which case you'll need to pause the microwave at intervals to stir the eggs as they cook).

Surprisingly, a slightly different version of this hack comes courtesy of world-renowned (and highly passionate) chef José Andrés. Although he is famous for urbane recipes like smoky paella with shrimp and squid, the chef listed the quick egg method as his number one foolproof dish on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" (via Instagram). Andrés recipe leaves out the butter and involves nuking the eggs for slightly longer at one full minute. As it turns out, this simple recipe comes with lots of adaptations and variations.