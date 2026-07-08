This Classic Italian Dish Is A Favorite Of Kylian Mbappé's
Soccer player Kylian Mbappé is widely known for his skills on the pitch — both as a center-forward (striker) for Real Madrid and as captain of the France National team, which is climbing the ranks in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As with all athletes performing at the top of their game, onlookers and fans are curious to know what fuels them ... what's their go-to meal? Mbappé has answered the question more than once, and his response remains steadfast and specific. His favorite meal is pasta carbonara.
The origin of pasta carbonara is disputed, as both Italy and the U.S. have claimed to be its birthplace. The traditional dish combines pasta (typically spaghetti) with cured guanciale (or bacon), eggs, Romano cheese, and black pepper. Though it's not traditionally considered a healthy food for everyone, pasta is what Olympic athletes eat for complex carbohydrates, which aid in storing and replenishing energy. Fans noted the connection between Mbappé's love for pasta carbonara and his drive to reach peak athletic performance. An X user wrote, "Of course it's carbonara ... bro runs on elite pace and elite carbs, makes sense for a guy breaking defensive lines for fun."
Tips for making pasta carbonara
Americans need look no further than some of the most popular chain restaurant pasta carbonara (the best is served up at Maggiano's Little Italy, in our opinion), but it's a popular dish throughout the world. Celebrity chefs like Giada De Laurentiis and Rachel Ray and others have their signature versions of the dish and preparation techniques (De Laurentiis' creamy carbonara recipe reportedly whisks eggs, parmesan, and spices together, combining it with pasta water for a creamier result). Redditors echoed the pasta water trick, and some suggested removing the egg whites or adding extra yolks to the mixture for better texture and flavor. One Reddit user shared their grandmother's hack of adding corn starch for thickness.
As for Kylian Mbappé, will he someday try his hand at creating his own variation of his favorite dish? That remains yet to be seen. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Mbappé said he is learning to cook, though he does not have a signature dish at the moment. "It's something that I want to improve, you know ... when I'm home. I think when you can cook something good at home for someone or for yourself, it's something good," Mbappé said.