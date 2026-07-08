This Classic Italian Dish Is A Favorite Of Kylian Mbappé's

Soccer player Kylian Mbappé is widely known for his skills on the pitch — both as a center-forward (striker) for Real Madrid and as captain of the France National team, which is climbing the ranks in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As with all athletes performing at the top of their game, onlookers and fans are curious to know what fuels them ... what's their go-to meal? Mbappé has answered the question more than once, and his response remains steadfast and specific. His favorite meal is pasta carbonara.

The origin of pasta carbonara is disputed, as both Italy and the U.S. have claimed to be its birthplace. The traditional dish combines pasta (typically spaghetti) with cured guanciale (or bacon), eggs, Romano cheese, and black pepper. Though it's not traditionally considered a healthy food for everyone, pasta is what Olympic athletes eat for complex carbohydrates, which aid in storing and replenishing energy. Fans noted the connection between Mbappé's love for pasta carbonara and his drive to reach peak athletic performance. An X user wrote, "Of course it's carbonara ... bro runs on elite pace and elite carbs, makes sense for a guy breaking defensive lines for fun."