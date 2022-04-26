Giada De Laurentiis Has Captivated TikTok With Her Creamy Carbonara Recipe

There are some dishes that you can throw just about anything into — think vegetable soup — and people will be okay with it. No real method, no specific list of ingredients, just casual home cooking. Then there are the dishes that can cause fights if you do something wrong. Just think about how Gordon Ramsay cries about beef Wellington when people don't cook it the way he thinks they should.

You may have also heard someone other than Gordon Ramsay say that there's only one right way to make several iconic Italian pasta dishes, whether it's aglio e olio, cacio e pepe, or – you guessed it – pasta carbonara. We've seen people make all sorts of versions of the latter, adding peas and other veggies, sometimes including cream or butter, or even adding kimchi to the carbonara recipe. But if you're looking for a more classic take, one that might not immediately make a Roman blink an eye if they saw you cooking it, Giada De Laurentiis has you covered. She just shared a video on TikTok demonstrating how she makes "classic carbonara" at home (with one small twist), and you'd better believe it doesn't include cream, butter, or anything green. The video has more than 66,000 likes and more than 1 million views so far, so the Italian-American food star must be doing something right.