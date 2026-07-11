First-Time Customers Should Grab This Trader Joe's Snack

Several Trader Joe's foods have cult followings. Take the iconic Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, which has changed avocado toast for the better since its launch in 2017. Maybe you're a bigger fan of the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, which many customers have named as their favorite candy for the cups' simple yet spectacular quality. Both are items we recommend buying on your first trip to Trader Joe's, as are the deeply beloved Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips.

Newbies should be happy to add this gem to their cart. The chips, made from stone-ground corn masa, are cut and rolled thicker than competitors for an earth-shattering crunch, which is all but guaranteed since T.J.'s supplier reduces the moisture in the masa before frying. The seasoning contains salt, cane sugar, citric acid, lime juice concentrate, onion powder, and natural vegetable-based dyes for color. This snack checks every box: spicy, salty, sour, savory, sweet, and delightfully tangy. A 9-ounce bag costs $3, and if you ask us, it's worth every penny.

The chips have been a fan favorite since their 2018 launch. Shoppers were shocked when Trader Joe's discontinued this Takis dupe in 2022, as revealed by a Reddit user who spotted a "Soon to be discontinued" sign in front of the chips at their store. Thankfully, the item returned later that year — it was merely a product shortage — and are back for the foreseeable future (although they're popular enough to sell out at select locations).