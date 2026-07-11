First-Time Customers Should Grab This Trader Joe's Snack
Several Trader Joe's foods have cult followings. Take the iconic Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, which has changed avocado toast for the better since its launch in 2017. Maybe you're a bigger fan of the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, which many customers have named as their favorite candy for the cups' simple yet spectacular quality. Both are items we recommend buying on your first trip to Trader Joe's, as are the deeply beloved Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips.
Newbies should be happy to add this gem to their cart. The chips, made from stone-ground corn masa, are cut and rolled thicker than competitors for an earth-shattering crunch, which is all but guaranteed since T.J.'s supplier reduces the moisture in the masa before frying. The seasoning contains salt, cane sugar, citric acid, lime juice concentrate, onion powder, and natural vegetable-based dyes for color. This snack checks every box: spicy, salty, sour, savory, sweet, and delightfully tangy. A 9-ounce bag costs $3, and if you ask us, it's worth every penny.
The chips have been a fan favorite since their 2018 launch. Shoppers were shocked when Trader Joe's discontinued this Takis dupe in 2022, as revealed by a Reddit user who spotted a "Soon to be discontinued" sign in front of the chips at their store. Thankfully, the item returned later that year — it was merely a product shortage — and are back for the foreseeable future (although they're popular enough to sell out at select locations).
Trader Joe's chili and lime-flavored rolled corn tortilla chips are worth the hype
Most Trader Joe's shoppers are familiar with these Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. After all, the snack was named Favorite Overall item in the store's 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards in 2022. After several wins in the snack category in 2023 and 2024, the chips were removed from the running and inducted into the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame.
It's all thanks to the fanbase. "They're amazing! I never liked Takis, but I could finish a bag of these in one day," one Reddit user claimed. "These are my absolute favorite TJ's snack. I cannot control myself around them," added another. "The lime flavor is more balanced for the spice and makes for a great aftertaste," explained a third. "I think they're lighter and crisper, and there's more of a fresh lime flavor to them. Excellent snack," another commenter declared.
These chips pair well with a number of dips, like queso, guacamole, or as Trader Joe's suggests, hummus. Something dairy-based and creamy (like sour cream or yogurt dip) would likely curb their spice, too. You can serve them as a side for meaty mains like carne asada or chicken mole, and they'd offer great crunch crumbled atop soup, chili, salad, sandwiches, or burgers. Alternatively, crush the chips and use them as breading for chicken, fish, or even mozzarella sticks. When in doubt, you can always nosh on them plain, straight from the bag.