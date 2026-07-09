Erling Haaland's Favorite Food Is Pizza With A Topping Combo Many Americans Have Never Tried

One part football (or soccer, for U.S. fans) icon and one part meme machine, Norway's Erling Haaland is quickly becoming a global household name thanks to his impressive showing during FIFA World Cup 2026. As such, people are eager to learn more about the striker, beyond his athletic skills and jaw-dropping appearance (Haaland stands at 6 feet, 5 inches and weighs a little over 200 pounds). When asked about his favorite food in recent interviews, the soccer star was quick to mention kebab pizza, describing it as "the best thing that ever happened when it comes to food."

The soccer star is referring to the mashup of pizza with doner kebab ingredients like marinated meat (often lamb or beef), vegetables, and a tangy, slightly spicy sauce usually made with a mayo base. It may come as a surprise, but pizza is incredibly popular in Norway, particularly frozen varieties (here are some more examples of how people around the world enjoy their pizza). And while kebab may be among the more unusual pizza toppings in this part of the world, it's a huge hit throughout Europe, though the pairing reportedly originated in Sweden. Haaland doesn't necessarily explain his love of kebab pizza, but it stands to reason that a veritable man-mountain would prefer such a hearty dish.