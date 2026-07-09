Erling Haaland's Favorite Food Is Pizza With A Topping Combo Many Americans Have Never Tried
One part football (or soccer, for U.S. fans) icon and one part meme machine, Norway's Erling Haaland is quickly becoming a global household name thanks to his impressive showing during FIFA World Cup 2026. As such, people are eager to learn more about the striker, beyond his athletic skills and jaw-dropping appearance (Haaland stands at 6 feet, 5 inches and weighs a little over 200 pounds). When asked about his favorite food in recent interviews, the soccer star was quick to mention kebab pizza, describing it as "the best thing that ever happened when it comes to food."
The soccer star is referring to the mashup of pizza with doner kebab ingredients like marinated meat (often lamb or beef), vegetables, and a tangy, slightly spicy sauce usually made with a mayo base. It may come as a surprise, but pizza is incredibly popular in Norway, particularly frozen varieties (here are some more examples of how people around the world enjoy their pizza). And while kebab may be among the more unusual pizza toppings in this part of the world, it's a huge hit throughout Europe, though the pairing reportedly originated in Sweden. Haaland doesn't necessarily explain his love of kebab pizza, but it stands to reason that a veritable man-mountain would prefer such a hearty dish.
What is kebab pizza (and why is it so tasty)?
Outside of the U.S., Erling Haaland is already considered a legend due to his formidable abilities on the field, as well as his soccer pedigree (dad Alf-Inge Haaland played soccer for Bryne FK in Norway, as well as Leeds United and Manchester City clubs). Similarly, doner kebab is a beloved food all over the world, despite its relative obscurity in the states. Consider that TV show host and globe-trekker Rick Steves called kebab the food he always orders when traveling in Europe.
The real star of kebab is the vertically spit-roasted meat, which yields a crispy, caramelized exterior and a juicy interior. The succulent, seasoned meat is then paired with veggies and sauce, before being served in a pita or flatbread. This configuration of ingredients is pretty close to pizza when you think about it, so it makes sense that the meal eventually evolved into a beloved topping. With Norway making it to the quarterfinals, Haaland already has plenty to celebrate. Here's hoping that the affable soccer star gets to indulge his love of kebab pizza in the very near future.