Don't Skip This Step For Juicy & Tender Grilled Pork Chops

Are you tired of beef? It's the most-grilled food in many U.S. states, according to Innerbody Research, whether in the form of steak, burgers, or carne asada. Sure, you could choose chicken instead, but you might also want to consider pork. Pork chops are a delight when prepared properly, and they provide an alternative to beef when you're looking for a meat that's generally low in saturated fats and high in essential amino acids. But perhaps you've made mistakes when grilling pork chops and got discouraged by a tough, dry, or rubbery cut of meat. Fortunately, we know the answer to this conundrum, and it comes in the form of a brine.

So, what is brining, and why is it important? Brining entails soaking meat in a solution of water and salt, which helps the protein retain moisture during cooking. Mikayla Marin does just this in the juicy grilled pork chops recipe she shared with Mashed. She prepares a simple brine of salt and sugar dissolved in water, along with some crushed black peppercorns. Then, she submerges bone-in pork chops — at least 1 inch thick — in this solution and lets them hang out for no more than four hours. After patting the brined pork chops dry, she cooks them on a grill set to medium-hot for seven minutes on each side. This results in a perfectly juicy cut of meat that will win you plenty of fans at your next neighborhood cookout.