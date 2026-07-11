Don't Skip This Step For Juicy & Tender Grilled Pork Chops
Are you tired of beef? It's the most-grilled food in many U.S. states, according to Innerbody Research, whether in the form of steak, burgers, or carne asada. Sure, you could choose chicken instead, but you might also want to consider pork. Pork chops are a delight when prepared properly, and they provide an alternative to beef when you're looking for a meat that's generally low in saturated fats and high in essential amino acids. But perhaps you've made mistakes when grilling pork chops and got discouraged by a tough, dry, or rubbery cut of meat. Fortunately, we know the answer to this conundrum, and it comes in the form of a brine.
So, what is brining, and why is it important? Brining entails soaking meat in a solution of water and salt, which helps the protein retain moisture during cooking. Mikayla Marin does just this in the juicy grilled pork chops recipe she shared with Mashed. She prepares a simple brine of salt and sugar dissolved in water, along with some crushed black peppercorns. Then, she submerges bone-in pork chops — at least 1 inch thick — in this solution and lets them hang out for no more than four hours. After patting the brined pork chops dry, she cooks them on a grill set to medium-hot for seven minutes on each side. This results in a perfectly juicy cut of meat that will win you plenty of fans at your next neighborhood cookout.
How to get flavor into your pork chops
Let's peek at the science behind why brining works. The semipermeable membranes of the meat's muscle cells allow water and salt to flow both in and out. But when salt enters these cells, it helps denature — aka unfold — the meat's proteins. The molecules of these denatured proteins are larger, meaning they're unable to pass out through those semipermeable membranes. This may sound technical and confusing, but all you need to remember is that salt goes in and essentially tenderizes the meat. And for particularly lean cuts like pork, the brining process goes a long way in getting you to a much juicier, tastier bite.
You can brine pork chops with a solution as simple as salted water for a more flavorful cook, but why stop there? Try adding various spices and aromatics to your brine, like Chinese five-spice, garlic, orange zest, or ginger. Pork is often cheaper than beef, so you can experiment with ratios to your heart's (and wallet's) content. As long as you know the flavors pair well with pork, you're practically guaranteed a delicious meal.