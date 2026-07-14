Boost Burgers' Flavor 10x With This Italian Sauce

There are many tips for making the perfect burgers. For instance, use a blend of beef cuts with the optimal amount of fat for juicy patties. Make a subtle indent in the center of each patty to help them maintain their shape as they cook. You should also thoroughly season the meat and add moisture to ensure tender, flavorful results — and pesto can take care of both.

For the uninitiated, pesto is a raw sauce of Genovese origin. While the word pesto, which comes from the Italian word pestare, meaning crush, can refer to any ingredient crushed to a particular consistency, it most often refers to an herby paste or loose sauce. The Genovese iteration we're most familiar with stars basil, olive oil, pine nuts, garlic, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Originally made by hand with a mortar and pestle, it's now produced on a much larger scale and available in stores.

Pesto can make burgers significantly more flavorful with minimal effort. The herbs add color and brightness — you can substitute parsley, spinach, or other greens, but traditional basil is notoriously peppery. Garlic brings flavor and fragrance. The cheese offers salt and savoriness, while pine nuts and oil bind the meat while lending a nutty taste. Pesto's vibrancy cuts and complements the richness of beef while also keeping it from drying out. Adding pesto to burgers guarantees supremely moist meat (even if you use reduced-fat beef), and its ready-to-use nature saves you time at the cutting board.