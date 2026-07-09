Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The British Food That Confused Her Stranger Things Costars
Here in the states, we like our baked potato toppings pretty straightforward. While most Americans wouldn't bat an eye at cheese, butter, and bacon, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown prefers her spuds the English way. In an appearance on "Hot Ones" (via YouTube) Brown was asked for her preferred jacket potato (or baked potato to us Yanks) toppings by host Sean Evans. "My favorite would be beans and cheese. Also HP sauce on that," the actress responded, before explaining her food choices got some odd looks from fellow cast members.
Brown didn't name names, but she did share some of the comments that came her way while enjoying a bean-drenched jacket potato. (By the way, we named beans the British baked potato topping that puts sour cream to shame.) The star explained, "When I was on 'Stranger Things,' I used to get food shamed a lot ... they would be all-American and they'd be like 'mate, what the f*** are you eating?'" As you might imagine, the reception to Brown's beloved lunch was a lot different across the pond. She explained, "But when I go on set in England, everybody's like 'Having a jacket.'"
Beans aren't the only British potato topping that Millie Bobby Brown loves
In addition to beans and cheese, Millie Bobby Brown said that a jacket potato just isn't complete until it's doused in HP Sauce. A big reason why you don't see A.1. Sauce in the U.K., HP (or Houses of Parliament) Sauce is a type of brown sauce with sweet, savory, and tangy flavors. To call the condiment popular is an understatement; as Brown put it, "I don't know why you put brown sauce on everything when you're English."
While the reception to cheese, bean, and sauce-laden baked potatoes is one of confusion in the States, the combo actually makes a lot of sense from a flavor perspective. Canned beans in the U.K. are quite different from what we have in the U.S., as they're packed in a savory tomato-based sauce instead of the sweeter barbecue-style sauce we're accustomed to. As a result, the sauce cuts through some of the richness of the beans, while also blending nicely with the cheese and tangy HP Sauce. If you're inspired by Brown's love of loaded jacket potatoes, here are some more things you should be putting on your baked potato (but likely aren't)..