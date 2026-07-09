Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The British Food That Confused Her Stranger Things Costars

Here in the states, we like our baked potato toppings pretty straightforward. While most Americans wouldn't bat an eye at cheese, butter, and bacon, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown prefers her spuds the English way. In an appearance on "Hot Ones" (via YouTube) Brown was asked for her preferred jacket potato (or baked potato to us Yanks) toppings by host Sean Evans. "My favorite would be beans and cheese. Also HP sauce on that," the actress responded, before explaining her food choices got some odd looks from fellow cast members.

Brown didn't name names, but she did share some of the comments that came her way while enjoying a bean-drenched jacket potato. (By the way, we named beans the British baked potato topping that puts sour cream to shame.) The star explained, "When I was on 'Stranger Things,' I used to get food shamed a lot ... they would be all-American and they'd be like 'mate, what the f*** are you eating?'" As you might imagine, the reception to Brown's beloved lunch was a lot different across the pond. She explained, "But when I go on set in England, everybody's like 'Having a jacket.'"