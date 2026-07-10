This Sweet Frozen Food Aisle Product Is One Of The Best Aldi Finds Of 2026, According To Shoppers
With summer in full swing, we'd be lying if we said we weren't keeping an ear out for the melodic sound of the neighborhood ice cream truck — though sightings are definitely fewer these days (especially in communities with low foot traffic). Luckily for us there's a cold treat alternative that Aldi shoppers say is the perfect antidote for the summer warmth: Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice.
In June, Aldi dropped the price of Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice to $2.89 for a six-cup box, earning it a spot on our list of the best Aldi Finds items of the frozen food aisle. Redditors said the treat was a welcome relief ahead of record-breaking midsummer temperatures that hit parts of the U.S. "Bought them last week and I'm already down to my last one," a user said. "They were a good find during the heat wave." Another commenter agreed and noted they were only able to snag a bite before their kids devoured the rest of the box. One Reddit poster described the texture as creamy and similar to sherbet or sorbet. A member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook community highlighted the taste and compared it to a popular name brand. "These are delicious," the user wrote. "Was looking for a substitute for Luigi's Italian Ice and this is it."
Customer preferences and tips for homemade Italian ice
While the overwhelming vibe across media was one of celebration after the Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice cups hit shelves, a few shoppers disagreed with the majority. Among dissenters, several said they enjoyed one flavor but could take or leave the other. A group of Facebook users seemed to prefer lemon, while a Redditor noted strawberry tasted good, but lemon was bland. In another thread, a poster said the strawberry cup strangely tasted like banana. Other shoppers were sold on taste and texture but expressed frustration the treat was gone when they returned to the store.
For those who can't get enough with just one elusive box, the good news is making homemade lemon Italian ice from scratch is fairly simple. All you need is four lemons, a cup of sugar, and four cups of water (and if you're feeling adventurous — mint leaves for additional flavor). Simply heat water on a stove top and mix in the sugar, then the juice from four lemons (including the zest of one). The final step is to remove the mixture for a few minutes to cool, then place it in the freezer for about 30 minutes. A Facebook user replaced the water and sugar mixture with coconut milk, noting, "The end result is still a lot like water ice, very refreshing and light; but adding some fat helps carry the lemon flavor compounds really well."