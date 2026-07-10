This Sweet Frozen Food Aisle Product Is One Of The Best Aldi Finds Of 2026, According To Shoppers

With summer in full swing, we'd be lying if we said we weren't keeping an ear out for the melodic sound of the neighborhood ice cream truck — though sightings are definitely fewer these days (especially in communities with low foot traffic). Luckily for us there's a cold treat alternative that Aldi shoppers say is the perfect antidote for the summer warmth: Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice.

In June, Aldi dropped the price of Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice to $2.89 for a six-cup box, earning it a spot on our list of the best Aldi Finds items of the frozen food aisle. Redditors said the treat was a welcome relief ahead of record-breaking midsummer temperatures that hit parts of the U.S. "Bought them last week and I'm already down to my last one," a user said. "They were a good find during the heat wave." Another commenter agreed and noted they were only able to snag a bite before their kids devoured the rest of the box. One Reddit poster described the texture as creamy and similar to sherbet or sorbet. A member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook community highlighted the taste and compared it to a popular name brand. "These are delicious," the user wrote. "Was looking for a substitute for Luigi's Italian Ice and this is it."