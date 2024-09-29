Why Ice Cream Trucks No Longer Venture Into Your Neighborhood
It may have been a while, but we're willing to bet you remember the thrill of hearing the tinkling tune of an ice cream truck somewhere in the distance. And you likely recall the giddy sensation of racing out to track it down to purchase those old-school ice cream truck treats like push-ups and bomb pops. However, if it seems like you haven't heard that familiar jingle in ages, it isn't just because you've grown up. Ice cream trucks genuinely might not be showing up where you live. We consulted Karen Trauner, the owner of Sticks and Cones Ice Cream in Charlotte, North Carolina, to get the scoop on what ice cream truck drivers don't want you to know about their presence (or lack thereof) in your neighborhood.
Simply put, it's a matter of supply and demand. Ice cream truck owners are looking to make money, and picking random neighborhoods to drive through isn't the most effective way to do that. After all, you might stumble across a bustling street filled with families looking for frosty treats, but you could also cruise around a quiet community for hours on end, barely seeing anyone interested in making a purchase from your truck. Trauner explains that many ice cream truck owners go the catering route or switch to a food truck model to guarantee profit.
Ice cream on demand
By showing up at an event of some sort, ice cream truck owners can assure they'll make a decent flat rate or get a high volume of potential customers. It's far less risky than selecting neighborhoods at random and hoping enough customers come running. However, for ice cream truck owners who don't want to go into catering and truly enjoy driving around different neighborhoods, there may be another option. Eric Murphy, founder and CEO of New Jersey's Scream Truck, found a tech-based solution that helps deliver a steady stream of customers. He essentially sends out a flurry of texts letting neighborhood residents know the truck will be coming, and they can request a visit. Customers can anticipate buying their favorite treat, while the truck owner knows they'll get a certain volume of business for their time on the road.
And that's not the only change going on in the ice cream truck world. Many of the sweet fleet are considering changing the jingling song they play as they cruise around the neighborhoods they do visit. "Turkey in the Straw," a commonly used ice cream truck tune, has racist connotations linked to minstrel shows. So, when the ice cream truck rolls into your neighborhood next, whether by chance or by request, it might just be playing a different tune.