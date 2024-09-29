Why Ice Cream Trucks No Longer Venture Into Your Neighborhood

It may have been a while, but we're willing to bet you remember the thrill of hearing the tinkling tune of an ice cream truck somewhere in the distance. And you likely recall the giddy sensation of racing out to track it down to purchase those old-school ice cream truck treats like push-ups and bomb pops. However, if it seems like you haven't heard that familiar jingle in ages, it isn't just because you've grown up. Ice cream trucks genuinely might not be showing up where you live. We consulted Karen Trauner, the owner of Sticks and Cones Ice Cream in Charlotte, North Carolina, to get the scoop on what ice cream truck drivers don't want you to know about their presence (or lack thereof) in your neighborhood.

Simply put, it's a matter of supply and demand. Ice cream truck owners are looking to make money, and picking random neighborhoods to drive through isn't the most effective way to do that. After all, you might stumble across a bustling street filled with families looking for frosty treats, but you could also cruise around a quiet community for hours on end, barely seeing anyone interested in making a purchase from your truck. Trauner explains that many ice cream truck owners go the catering route or switch to a food truck model to guarantee profit.