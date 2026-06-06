The 16 Best New Aldi Finds Hitting The Frozen Food Aisle In June 2026
Aldi made a major change to its private-label branding in 2025, but the quality of its exclusive goods remains outstanding. Shoppers are privy to new items each month, and these Aldi Finds encompass nearly every grocery category. The store also carries plenty of quality frozen foods, including easy meals, appetizers, ice cream, snacks, and lots of other goodies. Aldi let Mashed preview some of its upcoming frozen Finds for June, and we're super excited to share them with you.
Several frosty treats will debut this month, including a few selections from Alex's Lemonade Stand, a charity that supports children with cancer. We're also featuring lots of tempting appetizers, including garlic knots and rolled pizza snacks, plus a massive meat selection ideal for summer grilling season. Seasoned shoppers know that Aldi Finds are only available for a limited time, but don't worry — we included the date that each item will arrive in stores. Aldi releases new products every Wednesday, and we encourage you to visit the store early in the day if you want to snag any of these June goodies.
Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches
First and foremost, what is stracciatella? For the purposes of this Aldi dessert, stracciatella refers to an Italian gelato flavor, but the name is also shared by a cheese and a variety of soup. Customers can score these decadent ice cream sandwiches starting June 3 for $3.99 a box.
Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips
Debuting at Aldi on June 3, Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips will retail for $6.19. These briny bites of heaven will pair tastily with a creamy jalapeño dip recipe. Per the package, cook them in the air fryer for maximum crunch.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Frozen Kimbap
Along with rice and seaweed, Korean kimbap rolls can contain fillings like fish, chicken, egg, imitation crab, and vegetables. This Fusia Asian Inspirations Frozen Kimbap is available in Kimchi Tofu and Spicy Tuna varieties. Look for it starting June 10 for $3.49 (shoppers get eight pieces per roll).
Sundae Shoppe ALSF Lemonade Fruit Bars
Starting June 10, your summer will get a whole lot cooler with these Sundae Shoppe ALSF Lemonade Fruit Bars. Priced at $3.89, each pack contains six tart and tangy frozen pops. Shoppers can choose between Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza
Aldi is debuting two new varieties of its popular Mama Cozzi's Pizza this month. Starting June 3, shoppers can enjoy Bacon Cheeseburger or Buffalo Chicken flavors for just $4.99 per pizza. To ensure you do these pies justice, here are some common frozen pizza mistakes and how you can avoid them.
Specially Selected Frozen Baguettes
Available June 17, you may want to keep a few of these Specially Selected Frozen Baguettes in your freezer. Each two-pack retails for $2.99 and comes in traditional sourdough or multigrain varieties. Pair them with sandwiches, spreads, soups, and countless other recipes.
Benton's Dipped Ice Cream Cones
Making their Aldi debut on June 3, Benton's Dipped Ice Cream Cones are a great treat for summer. Each box comes with six cones and will run you $2.99. Flavors include Salted Caramel, Sprinkles, and Hazelnut.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Bao Buns
These quick steamed buns include a filling of pork and sauce. They arrive at Aldi on June 17 and will retail for $4.99 a package (with four bao per pack). Shoppers can select from BBQ Pork and Teriyaki varieties.
The Grill Master Collection
Aldi has a major treat for barbecue fans this month. The Grill Master Collection features a variety of meats, including steaks, burgers, pork chops, and chicken breasts. The collection retails for $64.99 and will be available on June 3. For the most mouth-watering barbecue feast imaginable, check out our essential steps to take before grilling.
Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice
We love old-school summer treats, and Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice elicits a wave of seasonal nostalgia. Each pack contains six individual ice cups in Strawberry and Lemon flavors. Find them on June 24 for $2.89 a box.
Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots
We think these Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots would pair beautifully with TikTok's copycat honey cinnamon butter recipe (à la Texas Roadhouse). Each 20-ounce bag will retail for $3.99 when these tots debut on June 17.
Bremer Pizza Rollups
Available in Margherita and Pepperoni varieties, Aldi's Bremer Pizza Rollups give us yet another way to snack on this glorious food. Each box contains approximately six servings and will cost shoppers $4.99. Look for these rolled pizza snacks in stores starting June 10.
Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches
You better believe that Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches will be in our cart on June 10. This zesty treat features a double dose of lemon, with four cookie sandwiches per box. Aldi shoppers can pick up this summery dessert for $4.49.
Mama Cozzi's Hand-Tied Garlic Knots
An easy one-pot spaghetti recipe deserves an equally easy (and delicious) appetizer. We nominate Mama Cozzi's Hand-Tied Garlic Knots, which will arrive at Aldi on June 3. Packages retail for $2.59 and come with six knots each.
Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles
These stuffed waffles may fall under Aldi's Breakfast Best label, but we know a decadent dessert when we see one. Flavors include Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry, and both would pair nicely with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Look for them starting June 17 for $4.99 per four-count box.
Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato
Aldi's Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato comes in three tempting flavors: Mint Chocolate, Salted Caramel Peanut Crunch, and Dubai Chocolate. This Italian dessert debuts at the store on June 17, and shoppers can snag jars for $3.99 each.