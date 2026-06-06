The 16 Best New Aldi Finds Hitting The Frozen Food Aisle In June 2026

Aldi made a major change to its private-label branding in 2025, but the quality of its exclusive goods remains outstanding. Shoppers are privy to new items each month, and these Aldi Finds encompass nearly every grocery category. The store also carries plenty of quality frozen foods, including easy meals, appetizers, ice cream, snacks, and lots of other goodies. Aldi let Mashed preview some of its upcoming frozen Finds for June, and we're super excited to share them with you.

Several frosty treats will debut this month, including a few selections from Alex's Lemonade Stand, a charity that supports children with cancer. We're also featuring lots of tempting appetizers, including garlic knots and rolled pizza snacks, plus a massive meat selection ideal for summer grilling season. Seasoned shoppers know that Aldi Finds are only available for a limited time, but don't worry — we included the date that each item will arrive in stores. Aldi releases new products every Wednesday, and we encourage you to visit the store early in the day if you want to snag any of these June goodies.