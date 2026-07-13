One Of Costco's Best Seafood Items Comes From Kirkland Signature

Costco's massive warehouses are home to ... well, just about everything. Where else can you get groceries, tires, prescription contacts, and a food court hot dog in one trip? On your next visit, we implore you to turn your attention to seafood, as the Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp is a timeless frozen food Costco shoppers swear by.

This Costco product received high marks from Mashed in a review of the best and worst Costco frozen seafood. In addition to being quick-baking and bite-sized, we loved them for their texture. "Each shrimp had a perfectly crisp exterior with an amazing crunch; I was honestly surprised at the quality, and they rivaled (or even surpassed) many similar dishes I've had at restaurants," our taste tester wrote. "The shrimp filling tasted fresh, juicy, and had the ideal springy texture." As long as you don't mind slight greasiness in the breading and tail-on shrimp, they're worth the buy.

The appetizer (or main, if you're feeling low maintenance) stars butterflied shrimp breaded with crunchy panko crumbs and seasoned flour that includes garlic, onion, paprika, salt, and wheat and yellow corn flour. The shrimp are baked fresh to retain flavor and quality, then frozen for customers to reheat at home. One shopper on Reddit alleged, "The panko shrimp is as big as a Chips Ahoy cookie and similar thickness as the shrimp tempura." So $20.42 for a 2.5-pound box is a steal.