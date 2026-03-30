Costco Items That Have Fallen Off In Quality, According To Customers

Affordability is the backbone of the Costco experience. Its membership-based model is, notably, contingent on customers calculating that their savings will outweigh their membership fees. Naturally, the chain's commitment to bulk quantities is one strategy intended to lower costs-per-unit for customers. This is especially true with the store's in-house brand, and as such, is one of the ways Costco keeps Kirkland Signature prices so cheap. Lowering costs can also be a key motivator behind altering the formulas used to produce long-standing products. Whenever this happens, customers are quick to take notice.

Sometimes change is good, and a product that was once disliked comes back even better. Far more often, prior fans of a product will describe the noticeable change as a bad thing. This could stem from the fact that as food becomes more expensive, Costco and its suppliers must still keep goods affordable, even if that requires sacrificing recipes. Identifying the items that customers have described as dropping off in quality first required searching Costco-based communities online for pertinent discussions. For relevancy's sake, anything that made the final list was both criticized within the past year and still on Costco shelves at the time of writing. Ahead, you'll find nine Costco items that have fallen off in quality based on feedback from customers online.