If You're A Beginner Whiskey Drinker These 3 Kinds Can Be The Worst (And What To Pick Instead)

Starting a new hobby or interest can be intimidating. This is particularly true for something like drinking whiskey, where there are not only countless options at most liquor stores but also a centuries-old culture and set of expectations that can make newbies nervous about selecting a few bottles for their home bar. For help, we turned to master mixologist Justin Lavenue, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner-operator of both The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails. He provided three styles and characteristics novice whiskey fans should avoid: "barrel-strength" spirits, heavily peated Scotches, and bottles selected just for hype or rarity.

Before breaking down the specifics, Lavenue offered an important caveat to his recommendations. "I'm always hesitant to tell someone to avoid a whiskey, because taste is subjective and [if] a beginner's first sip of a 130-proof bourbon or heavily peated Scotch causes the clouds to part and angels to sing," he noted, "who am I to interfere with divine intervention?"

His guidance on what to avoid is generally precautionary, designed to help new imbibers enjoy the spirit in an approachable way. In his words, novices should avoid these spirits "before the drinker has learned to separate alcohol heat, oak, sweetness, spice and smoke."