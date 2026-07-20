If You Can Find It, This Elusive Culver's Burger Will Come On A Unique Bun
Culver's has earned a cult following for its frozen treats, cheesy toppings, and, of course, its famous burgers — which Mashed writers have tasted and ranked. While we named the Wisconsin Swiss Melt and ButterBurger Cheese two of the top options, there was one creation missing from our list. That's because it's notoriously hard to get your hands on. But when fans of the chain have an opportunity to order the elusive Pretzel Haus Pub Burger, they definitely take advantage.
First released in the late 2010s, the sandwich is stacked with two fresh beef patties, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and pickled onions. It also touts a double-whammy of creamy condiments — a Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce and a tangy bistro sauce made with horseradish and mustard mayo. While the item is certainly not lacking in flavor between the bun slices, the bread itself may actually be its biggest draw.
Inspired by the flavors of Oktoberfest, the Culver's pub burger is served on a pretzel bun that's been advertised as light and chewy with a slightly sweet twist. It's a creation of the fellow Wisconsin business, Miller Baking Company. Culver's menu development director Quinn Adkins searched high and low for the right pretzel bun for the job. When he found this one, he said it was the best he had ever tasted, per NRN.
This fan-favorite Culver's burger only makes limited-time appearances
There's no doubt that people find Culver's Pretzel Haus Pub Burger delicious — it even won a MenuMasters Award in 2019 — but like a number of fan-favorite fast food items (including the similar Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger from Wendy's), it's not a permanent fixture on the chain's menu. After debuting in April 2018, it has made a handful of brief appearances, popping back up in the fall of 2018, in honor of Oktoberfest, then in 2019, 2021, and 2024. Naturally, its scarcity makes it all the more notable, especially as the time between comebacks has gotten longer.
"Culver's Pub Burgers are awesome, always my favorite time of year when one is back," shared one Redditor in response to the item's 2024 return. In a thread on r/Burgers, another user wrote, "The pretzel bun combined with the pickled onions makes it one of the best fast food burgers out there." Furthermore, while some Culver's customers found that special bun to be underwhelming at best and dense and bland at worst, plenty others have called it one of the best things on the menu (when it's on the menu, that is). One Facebook user even pleaded, "PLEASE add more items that have pretzel buns!" Well, ask and maybe you shall receive. Big changes are apparently coming to Culver's in 2026, including the release of not one, but four new pub burgers. Here's hoping at least some of them get the pretzel bun treatment.