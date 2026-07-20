If You Can Find It, This Elusive Culver's Burger Will Come On A Unique Bun

Culver's has earned a cult following for its frozen treats, cheesy toppings, and, of course, its famous burgers — which Mashed writers have tasted and ranked. While we named the Wisconsin Swiss Melt and ButterBurger Cheese two of the top options, there was one creation missing from our list. That's because it's notoriously hard to get your hands on. But when fans of the chain have an opportunity to order the elusive Pretzel Haus Pub Burger, they definitely take advantage.

First released in the late 2010s, the sandwich is stacked with two fresh beef patties, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and pickled onions. It also touts a double-whammy of creamy condiments — a Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce and a tangy bistro sauce made with horseradish and mustard mayo. While the item is certainly not lacking in flavor between the bun slices, the bread itself may actually be its biggest draw.

Inspired by the flavors of Oktoberfest, the Culver's pub burger is served on a pretzel bun that's been advertised as light and chewy with a slightly sweet twist. It's a creation of the fellow Wisconsin business, Miller Baking Company. Culver's menu development director Quinn Adkins searched high and low for the right pretzel bun for the job. When he found this one, he said it was the best he had ever tasted, per NRN.