Here's What's Changing At Culver's In 2026
A Midwestern institution, Culver's isn't your average casual dining establishment. The family-owned restaurant got its start in Sauk City, Wisconsin, way back in 1984, and has since expanded throughout the U.S. While most locations are situated in the Midwest, you also find Culver's restaurants in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Western portions of the country. When it comes to the menu, Culver's offers an assortment of burgers, sandwiches, and seafood, plus sides such as fries, soup, pretzel bites, and cheese curds, a famed Wisconsin delicacy. Patrons can also top off their meals with one of the restaurant's tasty frozen custard flavors.
Despite a history spanning more than four decades, Culver's continually has an eye on the future. Taking a cue from emerging food trends, the chain is planning lots of menu innovations and upgrades in 2026, according to Kasey McDonald, head of culinary at Culver's. In an exclusive chat with our sister site, Tasting Table, McDonald gave us the scoop on all the exciting new developments the restaurant has in store this year.
"If guests love Culver's today, there's going to be a lot for them to be excited about in the year ahead," McDonald told our sister publication. The chain walks a fine line between keeping customers happy and wowing them with tasty new additions, so many of the new offerings feature a spin on existing popular items. Culver's will be launching four new pub burgers in 2026, while a classic item at the chain will get a supper club upgrade. Patrons can also snag some tasty pumpkin-themed treats in honor of fall, as well as two new frozen custard flavors. Culver's has also tweaked its Delicious Rewards program for a better, more user-friendly experience.
Brand-new pub burgers
Culver's legendary ButterBurgers get their name from the light smattering of butter that gets applied to the top bun before it's toasted. Butter burgers are actually a Wisconsin staple, though other establishments put the butter directly on the hot beef patty instead of the bun. This is true of Solly's Grille, one of the first restaurants to gain fame with butter burgers.
In addition to Culver's renowned ButterBurgers, the chain also offers pub burgers on occasion. These menu items, which are normally only available for a limited time, are a big hit among patrons. As Culver's Kasey McDonald explained to Tasting Table, "Pub burgers are such a natural fit for us. They're hearty, indulgent, and very rooted in Wisconsin food culture." Fans can look forward to four new Culver's pub burgers in 2026, though we don't know much beyond that. According to a press release, the new burgers will offer "bold takes on flavor profiles and fresh spins on the classic ButterBurger." McDonald also said the burgers will feature updated sauces and buns, as well as some unexpected toppings.
This isn't the restaurant's first rodeo with pub burgers, which can be loosely defined as hefty beef patties adorned with first-rate toppings and typically (but not always) served in a drinking establishment. We reviewed Culver's Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar version back in 2023 and found it a nice play on the chain's main burger lineup. Culver's has also featured other varieties on its menu in the past, including the Pepper Grinder Pub Burger and Pretzel Haus Pub Burger.
Fall-inspired desserts and new frozen custard flavors
In addition to its burgers, seafood, and cheese curds, Culver's is also known for its expansive frozen custard selection. The frosty treat has been a mainstay of the menu since the restaurant originated in 1984, as co-founder Craig Culver thought it was the perfect accompaniment for the chain's ButterBurger. While frozen custard was technically invented in New York, Wisconsinites have a particular love for the stuff, to the point that Milwaukee was dubbed the unofficial frozen custard capital of the world.
Patrons can expect some new sweets and treats at Culver's in 2026. Be on the lookout for autumn-themed goodies this fall since the chain has new pumpkin-flavored desserts in the works. We don't know much about the new seasonal treats, but Culver's has released pumpkin desserts in the past, including Pumpkin Spice Shakes and Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixers, which are custard-based milkshakes so thick they can't be slurped through a straw.
As for the restaurant's Flavor of the Day, a rotating selection of 30 frozen custard flavors that change on a daily basis, customers can look forward to two new varieties this year. Speaking with Tasting Table, Kasey McDonald highlighted the love customers have for the Flavor of the Day promotion, explaining, "It gives guests something new to look forward to and keeps them checking back in." McDonald didn't reveal the new flavors, but the current selection includes Butter Pecan, Turtle Cheesecake, and Georgia Peach, among many others. Check out our picks for the best Culver's frozen custard flavors to learn more about the top varieties.
An revamped mystery item based on classic supper club traditions
While they're not as culturally relevant today, many Wisconsin residents have a deep, nostalgic love for the supper clubs of yore. More of a social gathering place than a restaurant, these establishments feature hearty menus, stiff drinks, and plenty of conversation. A number of Wisconsin supper clubs remain in operation to this day, and customers congregate at these places to take a trip back in time while also indulging in a veritable comfort food feast.
Supper clubs will play a considerable role in at least one of Culver's 2026 menu updates, as Kasey McDonald explained to our sister site. The upgrade involves a "classic menu item" at Culver's (according to the chain's press release), but there's no indication of what it could be. In addition to ButterBurgers, Culver's menu includes sandwiches and fish dinners, which could also be the focus of the upgrade.
The exact supper club innovation that will take place is also a mystery, though we can wager some guesses based on the culinary traditions at these establishments. Perhaps Culver's is introducing its own version of a relish tray, an assortment of fresh veggies and dips that kicks off supper club meals. Fried fish is quite popular at supper clubs, so maybe the chain is beefing up its fish dinner selections. We can't say for sure, but we're definitely intrigued by the supper club concept.
Updated rewards program with improved features
While 2026 will be an exciting time where Culver's menu is concerned, the big changes don't stop there. The restaurant is improving the experience offered by its Delicious Rewards, which lets customers collect points that can be put towards future purchases at the chain. Patrons earn points by ordering food on the app, or they can have a Culver's employee scan their member QR code when visiting physical locations.
As Kasey McDonald shared with Tasting Table, the program is being upgraded with some new features in the coming year. Users will soon be able to transfer their Delicious Rewards to other people, and can receive real-time alerts regarding the Flavor of the Day. You'll also be able to save your specific preferences in the app for greater convenience when placing orders.
These changes were largely driven by consumer desires for personalization, but they also have deeper roots in Culver's underlying philosophy. Hospitality is part of Culver's origin story, and is a vital aspect of Midwestern culture in general. Improving the rewards program is just one way the restaurant shows appreciation to its customers, along with offering them wholesome comfort foods and frosty treats.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and Tasting Table.