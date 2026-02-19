Here's What's Changing At Culver's In 2026

A Midwestern institution, Culver's isn't your average casual dining establishment. The family-owned restaurant got its start in Sauk City, Wisconsin, way back in 1984, and has since expanded throughout the U.S. While most locations are situated in the Midwest, you also find Culver's restaurants in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Western portions of the country. When it comes to the menu, Culver's offers an assortment of burgers, sandwiches, and seafood, plus sides such as fries, soup, pretzel bites, and cheese curds, a famed Wisconsin delicacy. Patrons can also top off their meals with one of the restaurant's tasty frozen custard flavors.

Despite a history spanning more than four decades, Culver's continually has an eye on the future. Taking a cue from emerging food trends, the chain is planning lots of menu innovations and upgrades in 2026, according to Kasey McDonald, head of culinary at Culver's. In an exclusive chat with our sister site, Tasting Table, McDonald gave us the scoop on all the exciting new developments the restaurant has in store this year.

"If guests love Culver's today, there's going to be a lot for them to be excited about in the year ahead," McDonald told our sister publication. The chain walks a fine line between keeping customers happy and wowing them with tasty new additions, so many of the new offerings feature a spin on existing popular items. Culver's will be launching four new pub burgers in 2026, while a classic item at the chain will get a supper club upgrade. Patrons can also snag some tasty pumpkin-themed treats in honor of fall, as well as two new frozen custard flavors. Culver's has also tweaked its Delicious Rewards program for a better, more user-friendly experience.