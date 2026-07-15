First-Time Customers Should Buy This Dairy Aisle Trader Joe's Product
Trader Joe's is no ordinary supermarket. That's true for many reasons, like its loyal fanbase, its hand-lettered signs, and the fact that around 80% of the items it sells are private-label goods. Because you won't find many name brands, it can be harder for new customers to tell what's worth purchasing. One of the best items to buy on your first trip to the grocer is in the dairy aisle: Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar.
This unassuming block of cheese has garnered attention with its sharp taste and complex texture. The supermarket chain introduced Unexpected Cheddar in 2011 and inducted it into Trader Joe's Hall of Fame — a collection of customer favorites — in 2023 as the best cheese. It also comes in a spread that's easy to get creative with.
Trader Joe's lovers on social media aren't shy about their passion for this cheese. "That has to be one of the best cheeses I ever tried!" wrote one user on r/TraderJoes. "Life changing cheese, said another in a Facebook post. "Get it, trust me." The blog Trader Joe's Rants & Raves also gave the Unexpected Cheddar high praise, noting its crumbly texture, umami flavor, and suitability for omelets, pizza, and quesadillas. The writer called it "a knock it out of the ballpark item."
What to expect from Unexpected Cheddar
Good cheddar isn't hard to find, but Trader Joe's version packs a double whammy of flavors that makes it different from others. It starts out with a straightforward cheddar taste. "And then something entirely unexpected happens," per the grocery chain's website. As you keep eating, you'll pick up on deeper notes of saltiness and crystallization that are similar to Parmesan.
Tangy flavor and crystallized texture are characteristics of aged cheddar. However, it's unclear whether this Trader Joe's cheese is actually mature. The store simply says that it "tastes like an aged premium cheddar." But the fact that it also has a fresh, creamy flavor up front helps set it apart in that regard. That alone helps make this cheddar a Trader Joe's products you need to try.
The supermarket chain recommends pairing this cheese with red wines like Pinot Noir or pale ales and serving it on a cheese plate. Trader Joe's also suggests heating it between slices of bread, though a Redditor said it produces a "pretty sad looking" grilled cheese sandwich. In general, hard, aged cheeses don't work well for melting, but this product's hybrid nature suggests it might. When paired with cream cheese, though, Unexpected Cheddar will form a rich sauce for macaroni and cheese.