Culver's Employees Say They Avoid Ordering These Menu Items

In our modern, fast-paced lifestyles, sometimes grabbing a quick meal from a fast food restaurant seems like the best option when you want something to eat. Not everyone is always in the mood for burgers and fries, which is why different options, such as salads, are featured on many menus as well. If you find yourself at a Culver's, you can generally order a series of leafy dishes whose main varieties include chicken with cashews; cranberry, bacon, and blue cheese, and a garden fresco version featuring croutons. However, certain workers might recommend steering clear of these offerings (at least on social media). In fact, salads are on the list of menu items that some Culver's staff members won't eat.

This wasn't always the case. The popular Midwestern restaurant chain used to make a Heritage Salad Blend featuring a collection of lettuces, such as Lolla Rosa, Red Flash Red Oak, Red Leaf, Green Oak, and Bally Hoo Tango. That assortment remained available as late as December 2022. However, social media activity indicates that Culver's switched its salad base to a blend of iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, and red cabbage in 2023. A person who purportedly worked for the chain remarked on Reddit that the result "looks cheap and tastes meh." They also said, "I don't think the new salad mix complements the cranberry bacon bleu or cashew chicken." Another employee who didn't eat the salads posted on Reddit that "they honestly look so soggy with the new lettuce."