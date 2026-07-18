This Finishing Touch Makes Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches Even Better

The ice cream sandwich has come a long way from its surprisingly boring beginnings. Originally a cold treat you'd buy on the street, it used paper as the bread instead of cookies or cake. The tastier incarnations that followed became a mainstay of many households. While you can find dozens of brands in a grocery store freezer, many people enjoy making this popular dessert at home, given how easy it is. Even giant ice cream sandwiches are simple to assemble using store-bought ingredients. Better yet, taking those sandwiches to the next level barely takes two minutes, thanks to a quick finishing touch. All you have to do is add toppings to the exposed ice cream on the side.

Incorporating chocolate chips or candy sprinkles gives more dimension to your sandwich's flavors while creating a nice contrast between the textures of each component. Provided you took steps to avoid making your homemade ice cream sandwiches a melty mess, the pop of color and texture you get from the toppings also just makes them look a lot more appetizing.

The easiest way to do it is to lay the toppings out on a sheet pan, and then just roll over them with your freshly assembled ice cream sandwiches on their side. Once the sides are nicely coated with your toppings of choice, pop the sandwiches in the freezer for a couple of hours to firm up before chowing down on them.