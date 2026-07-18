5 Fast Food Chains That Rack Up Some Of The Most Serious Health Inspection Violations

Most people who stop at a fast food restaurant aren't pausing to think about what happens behind the counter. Is the kitchen clean? Are employees following proper safety precautions? Is all the food stored well? Luckily, you don't generally have to think about those considerations, because it's the job of health inspectors to make sure restaurants can't hide their mess. There's no single national authority on health inspections because they're usually run locally, but over 3,000 agencies nationwide inspect restaurants and other food service establishments (per the FDA).

We investigated inspection records of over 3,700 fast food locations in four U.S. cities — Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, and New York — along with other news coverage and reports to track down repeat offenders. We found Popeyes, Jack in the Box, Subway, Sonic, and Burger King have all had serious health inspection issues nationwide. These chains have seen notable violations, concerning mishandling of food, and in some cases, even shutdowns by health departments.

Here's the good news for fast food enthusiasts, though: Typically, these restaurants perform well on health inspections. Even among these chains with significant problems, there's no pattern of heath code violations. Ninety-four percent of the restaurants surveyed (over 3,500) not only passed the most recent inspections but did so with the highest possible score (for instance, grade A in New York City or between 90 and 100 in Atlanta). While some restaurants do continue to violate health codes, it's location-specific, not chainwide.