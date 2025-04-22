Why So Many People Can't Stand Sonic

Sonic Drive-In may not be at the top of the quick-service food chain, so to speak, but it still has plenty of fans. The fast food purveyor, nicknamed America's Drive-In, began all the way back in the 1950s and has since grown to nearly 3,500 restaurants nationwide. Sonic Drive-In aficionados keep returning for the chain's drinks, sides, and entrees, which range from burgers to chicken tenders to hot dogs, but as is true of any large food brand, it has its detractors.

Even some folks who are nostalgic for Sonic have acknowledged on social media that the food isn't what it used to be. This may be because many locations are now franchised (perhaps indicating reduced corporate oversight), or maybe it's because Inspire Brands acquired the Sonic Corporation in 2018, a change that potentially affected the restaurant's workflow and overall quality.

To get at the root of the issue (at least as far as customers are concerned), we combed through online forums and review aggregators like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Quora for specifics. From weird-tasting burger patties to unheated food to long waits, Sonic's patrons have found plenty to dislike about the once-beloved chain. Let's unpack their grievances and see why Sonic has been struggling to stay in business.

