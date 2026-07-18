The Method That Makes The Tastiest Scrambled Eggs
It seems like everybody from Chrissy Teigen to Gordon Ramsay has their own ideas on how to make the best scrambled eggs. The dish is certainly easy to make, but it's also incredibly easy to make mistakes. The taste, texture, and overall satisfaction factor depends heavily on the method used to make them, so how do you know which one to go with?
Mashed tested 12 different methods of cooking scrambled eggs, and the recipe that incorporated cottage cheese turned out to be the best one. A quarter-cup of cottage cheese was gently folded into two whisked eggs and then seasoned with salt and pepper. Folding the cheese in is a particularly important step because it helps keep the curds intact. The end result was a plate of the creamiest scrambled eggs that was denser than normal, with a flavor and texture combination that elevated the eggs themselves.
The cottage cheese also adds a bit of protein — about 6 grams for this recipe, so it's a good way to get a nutritional boost early in the day. If you use two large eggs, that's a combined total of around 18 grams of protein. According to Harvard Medical School, that's about 39% of the recommended daily intake for the average woman and about 32% for men.
Tips for making cottage cheese scrambled eggs even better
Making the best version of this dish starts with picking a good cottage cheese. You want one that doesn't overpower the taste of eggs or any other ingredient; it should add a touch of saltiness, so it elevates everything around it. The cheese should also complement the texture in the dish without standing out too much.
Kemps 2% Cottage Cheese, which took the top spot in our ranking of cottage cheese brands, is unremarkable in all the best ways. We found it to have a low-key flavor that didn't raise any alarms over saltiness, while its tender curds and even consistency can add bounce and creaminess to eggs without being too distracting. It was also the second-cheapest cheese among the seven brands tested, so it's got the perfect balance of quality and value for money.
Once you've got the base covered, you can add other ingredients that go well with cottage cheese. Spinach packs even more nutrition into your breakfast, while also adding mild earthy notes and a clean, neutral flavor that freshens up the palate. If you want even more protein on your plate, tossing in some turkey bacon bits will do the job, while also bringing a bit of smokiness and crunch to each bite. You could also take some inspiration from other egg dishes, like the high-protein Denver omelet, which often contains ham, bell peppers, and onions.