It seems like everybody from Chrissy Teigen to Gordon Ramsay has their own ideas on how to make the best scrambled eggs. The dish is certainly easy to make, but it's also incredibly easy to make mistakes. The taste, texture, and overall satisfaction factor depends heavily on the method used to make them, so how do you know which one to go with?

Mashed tested 12 different methods of cooking scrambled eggs, and the recipe that incorporated cottage cheese turned out to be the best one. A quarter-cup of cottage cheese was gently folded into two whisked eggs and then seasoned with salt and pepper. Folding the cheese in is a particularly important step because it helps keep the curds intact. The end result was a plate of the creamiest scrambled eggs that was denser than normal, with a flavor and texture combination that elevated the eggs themselves.

The cottage cheese also adds a bit of protein — about 6 grams for this recipe, so it's a good way to get a nutritional boost early in the day. If you use two large eggs, that's a combined total of around 18 grams of protein. According to Harvard Medical School, that's about 39% of the recommended daily intake for the average woman and about 32% for men.