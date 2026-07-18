Julia Child's Method For Extra-Creamy Potato Salad
Julia Child's best cooking tips have impacted generations of home cooks and chefs, whether adding raw egg right at the end of making a scramble to keep it from overcooking or using lasagna as a vehicle for repurposing leftovers. She even preferred using some shortening in butter-based pie crusts to make it more tender and pliable. But above all, her method for extra-creamy potato salad is a game changer.
The key is incorporating liquid into the potatoes for a creamier texture. It can be the starchy leftover water from the potatoes or another liquid. Generally, save about four ounces of liquid and let the potatoes steep in that liquid for a few minutes while you mix the dressing separately. Then, combine and finish with fresh veggies and garnishes. The liquid adds moisture and helps the dressing stick to the potatoes.
This wasn't the only trick Child had for tastier potato salad. Boil thinly sliced spuds until they are barely tender, then drain and transfer them to a covered pan. She'd sometimes use chicken broth in place of starchy water to add to the potatoes. It may seem like extra liquid would turn the dish mushy, but dousing the potatoes prevents them from absorbing too much oil from your dressing. Instead, they retain their shape and texture, while the dressing simply coats them, avoiding a gummy, greasy mess.
Tips for Julia Child-inspired potato salad
A good potato salad largely comes down to the spuds. If you're wondering how to pick the perfect potatoes for potato salad, opt for boiling potatoes, like Yukon Golds, red potatoes, and new potatoes, which maintain their shape and turn tender without going mushy. Use a waxy, all-purpose type over baking and starchy potatoes (like russets) for silky results and sturdier pieces. It also helps to boil the potatoes in just a few inches of water, rather than a huge pot, to concentrate the starch. Be sure to thoroughly salt the water as well and slice the potatoes small and uniformly to save time.
Now that you know what to use, it's time to decide on your flavor theme. Consider this simple potato salad recipe, which stars fluffy white potatoes, sharp red onion, and plenty of fresh parsley and dill. The dressing is tangy and nuanced, thanks to white wine, garlic, and Dijon. For adventurous picnickers, try this classic potato salad recipe with a twist. It's made with hardy, vibrant Yukon Golds, pickled jalapeños, celery, and cumin.
No matter which recipe you choose, Julia Child's advice makes for supremely moist and creamy results. The best part about potato salad is it becomes more flavorful as it sits in the fridge. For maximum flavor, make it up to a day in advance so the spuds have ample time to marinate in the dressing.