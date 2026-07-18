Julia Child's Method For Extra-Creamy Potato Salad

Julia Child's best cooking tips have impacted generations of home cooks and chefs, whether adding raw egg right at the end of making a scramble to keep it from overcooking or using lasagna as a vehicle for repurposing leftovers. She even preferred using some shortening in butter-based pie crusts to make it more tender and pliable. But above all, her method for extra-creamy potato salad is a game changer.

The key is incorporating liquid into the potatoes for a creamier texture. It can be the starchy leftover water from the potatoes or another liquid. Generally, save about four ounces of liquid and let the potatoes steep in that liquid for a few minutes while you mix the dressing separately. Then, combine and finish with fresh veggies and garnishes. The liquid adds moisture and helps the dressing stick to the potatoes.

This wasn't the only trick Child had for tastier potato salad. Boil thinly sliced spuds until they are barely tender, then drain and transfer them to a covered pan. She'd sometimes use chicken broth in place of starchy water to add to the potatoes. It may seem like extra liquid would turn the dish mushy, but dousing the potatoes prevents them from absorbing too much oil from your dressing. Instead, they retain their shape and texture, while the dressing simply coats them, avoiding a gummy, greasy mess.