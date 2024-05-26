Julia Child's Best Cooking Tips Will Completely Transform These Popular Dishes

Few chefs have had the impact and legacy of Julia Child. Despite being something of a culinary underdog – having started cooking at 36 – her indomitable cheeriness, serious approach to the culinary arts, and unwavering tenacity made her stardom almost an inevitability. Her cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," became a bestseller when the second volume was released in 1970, and paved the way for her first television show, "The French Chef." One of the things that makes this cookbook, and her entire body of work, so valuable is how packed with knowledge it is. We've winnowed her expertise down to her absolute best cooking tips.

In all her years on TV and writing cookbooks, Child imparted countless pieces of advice, from the never-ending merits of butter to the importance of having fun and being fearless in the kitchen. It would be impossible to make a comprehensive list of every pearl of wisdom she ever gave. But we've boiled it down to a few recipe-specific essentials that will transform some of the most popular dishes in existence. From the best way to make potato salad to the secret of creating perfectly poached eggs, these are Child's most helpful hints.