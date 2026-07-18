Why Do We Say 'Baloney' Instead Of 'Bologna?'

Despite its foreign-looking name, few deli meats are as American as bologna, the so-called mystery meat in the middle of every student's lunch sandwich. Just as all-American is how the word is pronounced in the U.S. Most other countries will read "bologna" as "boh-LOH-nya," which is how Bologna — its namesake city in Northern Italy — is pronounced. However, we more often hear "buh-LOW-nee" among Americans, and sometimes even spell it out as "baloney" to match. So how did this quirk of the language come about?

One popular theory is that baloney is an evolution of how immigrants from Southern Italy may have pronounced bologna. A 2007 study presented at the 16th International Congress of Phonetics Sciences found that Southern Italian speakers had significantly shorter closed vowel sounds than speakers from Northern Italy and other regions. Some Southern Italian languages, like those found in the Campania region, also tend to soften or altogether drop their ending vowels. Combine that with the American accent favoring an "auh" sound for the letter o, and it's easy to see how "boh-LOH-nya" would become "buh-LOW-nee."

These linguistic features of certain Southern Italian dialects could also explain why some Italian Americans pronounce a number of other words differently than how they're spelled. It's possible this — along with a hardening of some consonant sounds — is why manicotti became "manny-GOAT," prosciutto became "bruh-SHOOT," and mozzarella became "moot-ZAH-rell." The most notorious of these, of course, is good old "gabagool," which is an Americanized pronunciation of capicola, also known as capocollo or coppa.