This Sandwich Chain Went From 151 Locations Down To Just A Dozen

When most Americans think of sandwich café chains, Panera probably comes to mind, but not long ago, a similar restaurant was also a popular place. Così, a once-sizeable, now greatly reduced flatbread sandwich chain was introduced in the United States in 1996 and considered a promising new concept at the time. Così's grand ambitions never quite materialized. By 2026, just 13 restaurants remain, down from 151 at its 2008 peak.

What went wrong? Part of the decline was Così being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Its expansion plans involved high-priced city center locations that saw heavy foot traffic from office workers grabbing coffee and lunch, but very low dinner sales. Drastic increases in rent during and after the Great Recession meant sales weren't enough to cover eye-popping overhead costs. Restaurant Finance Monitor reported in 2016 that some locations' rents rose as high as 37% of sales, far higher than the recommended 5% to 7%.

Così operated in that context while competing directly with other quickly-expanding fast casual eateries like Panera and Chipotle, which proved to be tough competition. The struggling café chain declared bankruptcy in September 2016 after attempting to rethink its menu, then again in February 2020. "The company's old business model does not work any longer," wrote vice president Vicki Baue in the filing (via Nation's Restaurant News), indicating that the company would pivot towards its catering operations.