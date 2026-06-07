11 Sandwich Chains We Hope Make A Revival

Sandwiches are the world's comfort food. Though we often look to the 18th century to answer who really invented the sandwich, people around the globe have been putting meat and veggies between bread for thousands of years. And while some old-school styles of sandwich have fallen out of favor throughout time, people from 3 to 103 still love to get a loaf, bun, or roll, stuff it with goodies, and savor a satisfying bite.

America's devotion to the sandwich life is clear by how many popular sandwich restaurant chains there are. From Jersey Mike's and Subway to every option in between, people seemingly just can't get enough sandwiches, and everyone has their favorite place to eat them. Sadly, though, over the decades, some of the most iconic and popular sandwich chains of all time have fallen by the wayside, sunk by changing tastes, bad ad campaigns, or shifting economic conditions.

Here's a secret, though: not all of those classic sandwich chains have completely disappeared. While the stores near you might have closed, many of them are still hanging on, diminished in size if not in our memory. Here are some old favorites that might still make a comeback.