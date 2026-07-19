This Is Hands Down The Best Oreo 'Ice Cream' Product We've Ever Had

Ever since its founding in 1912, Oreo has been pleasing taste buds with its crunchy chocolate cookies and sugary creme filling. The balance between those two components is what sets the sandwich cookie apart, so much that it's been able to stay popular for over 110 years. In 2022, the brand went a step further, improving upon its formula with a collection of ice cream and frozen dessert products.

Mashed did a taste test of those items to determine which Oreo frozen dessert ranks best. In contrast to some mild disappointments like the too-tiny Oreo bites and mini cones, one item came out as the clear winner — and it's one that makes so much sense you might wonder why Oreo didn't start making it sooner. The Oreo sandwich, the brand's take on the traditional ice cream sandwich, got everything right.

It was so good and fundamentally "Oreo" that our reviewer considered it "the most perfect form of Oreo ever created." The cookies themselves taste just like what you'd get from a regular Oreo, but made larger and softer to match the texture of an ice cream sandwich. In between each cookie is a frozen dairy filling that tastes just like the classic creme, with bits of Oreos peppered throughout. It's essentially a cold, giant Oreo, which is all you want out of a treat like this.