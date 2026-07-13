Oreo Ice Cream Products, Ranked From Worst To Best

Once Oreo realized its cookies were an ice cream mix-in match made in dessert heaven, it was game over for the treat industry. Cookies and cream would become a standard flavor — the bolder, buzzier cousin of chocolate chip, promising oversized chunks of the grocery world's most dunkable cookie cradled in every frozen dessert format. Then Oreo created frozen treats that are perfect for ice cream lovers, and things got even tastier. Now, Oreo is knee-deep in the ice cream arena, conjuring cookies-and-cream-based goodies that add a refreshing bolt of blue excitement to the freezer section.

I figured there had to be a hierarchy to all these Oreo ice cream shenanigans, which is how I finagled my way into sampling as many of the company's frozen wonders as I could get my grubby little hands on. It just so happened that the Kroger location in my area had the majority of these items on sale, which meant I could load up my freezer and rank them based on my particular preferences. No matter what Oreo considers the best way to enjoy its cookies, my vote is for the company's clever ice cream inventions.

If you've ever wondered whether Oreo Mini Cones are tastier than the full-sized version or how an Oreo ice cream sandwich compares to a cup of Oreo bites, I've solved the mystery for you. Here's how it all stacks up, bite by indulgent, life-affirming bite.