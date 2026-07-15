The 4 Best Items New To Target In July 2026

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Known as the store that sells just about everything, shoppers love Target for the convenience of one-stop shopping, and joke about the "Target effect" — dropping by the store for one thing and leaving with a million others. If you're headed on a "Target run" in July, don't miss your chance to check out some of the store's new grocery items. As the clothing section begins to show the first signs of fall and "back to school," our list of food finds in July seems to follow suit. Think easy lunches, grab-and-go snacks for work or school, and sweet treats.

The list wouldn't be complete without at least one product from Favorite Day — the house brand sought out by shoppers for its fun packaging and sweet flavors. If you're shopping at Target for the first time, be prepared for limitations in the produce and deli sections, but expect private-label products and dairy options that are superior to Walmart (and are among the tips shoppers should know when comparing the two retail giants).