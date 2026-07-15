The 4 Best Items New To Target In July 2026
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Known as the store that sells just about everything, shoppers love Target for the convenience of one-stop shopping, and joke about the "Target effect" — dropping by the store for one thing and leaving with a million others. If you're headed on a "Target run" in July, don't miss your chance to check out some of the store's new grocery items. As the clothing section begins to show the first signs of fall and "back to school," our list of food finds in July seems to follow suit. Think easy lunches, grab-and-go snacks for work or school, and sweet treats.
The list wouldn't be complete without at least one product from Favorite Day — the house brand sought out by shoppers for its fun packaging and sweet flavors. If you're shopping at Target for the first time, be prepared for limitations in the produce and deli sections, but expect private-label products and dairy options that are superior to Walmart (and are among the tips shoppers should know when comparing the two retail giants).
Smucker's Uncrustables Frozen Peanut Butter & Blueberry Sandwich
With a taste loved by children across the country (and a convenient "thaw-and-eat" approach that parents love), the popular snack sandwich Smucker's Uncrustables is available at Target in a new flavor — burstin' blueberry. Rated 4-out-of-5 stars by shoppers, one box contains 8 sandwiches with 12 grams of protein each.
Purchase Smucker's Uncrustables Frozen Peanut Butter and Blueberry Sandwiches for $10.49.
Favorite Day Frozen Cheesecake Mini Bites
Joining the list of Favorite Day products that shoppers love, Target now has seasonal cheesecake bites featuring a combo box of raspberry lemon flavor and New York-style. Shoppers rated them 5-out-of-5 stars, with one commenter loving how it's a little bite-sized treat.
Purchase Favorite Day Frozen Cheesecake Mini Bites for $8.99.
Samyang MEP Black Pepper and Beef Ramyeon Noodles
If you enjoy the occasional ramen meal — or in this case, the Korean version, ramyeon — shoppers rated Target's new black pepper and beef flavor by Samyang 5-out-of-5 stars, with one reviewer noting that their ramen-loving kids approved. Fans of the K-pop band Enhypen, featured on the packaging, will have an extra reason to approve.
Purchase Samyang MEP Black Pepper and Beef Ramyeon Noodles for $5.99.
Oreo 2-Bite Brownie Snack Pack
After a century in business, Oreo knows how to meet hunger pangs. Oreo's snack packs containing three mini brownies might be the cure. One shopper who rated the treat five stars called them "soft and creamy," adding, "I regret not getting at least three bags."
Purchase an Oreo Two-Bite Brownie Snack Pack for $1.99.