What Does Costco Do With Unsold Kitchen Items?

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Costco stocks a wide variety of high-quality, affordable kitchen wares, but the retailer uses a sophisticated inventory management system to handle the knife blocks, tea towels, and toaster ovens that never find a buyer, as well as items that customers have returned. Rather than routing these goods to the landfill, the company sends them to secondary marketplaces or, in practical terms, loads them onto pallets, where they're auctioned off by a third party or resold by the truckload.

Like Walmart and other big-box stores, Costco works with a company called B-Stock Solutions (among other bulk buyers), which runs an online business-to-business marketplace for the sale of overstock items. From there, the pallets are usually purchased by resellers rather than individual shoppers, at which point the merchandise may then appear at discount retailers, liquidation outlets, bin stores, or online marketplaces, giving the products one last opportunity to find a home.

The company distinguishes itself from competitors in that its logistics and supply chain processes are designed to minimize the accumulation of unsold merchandise. Costco buys goods that the company expects will move quickly, and these items' journey to the customer involves minimal long-term storage and handling.