Where Do Returned Items At Costco Actually Go?

Costco is known for its generous return policy, rooted in its 100% satisfaction guarantee on store merchandise. Indeed, the bulk retailer's no-hassle, no-time-limit returns (with the exception of some electronics, alcohol, and a few other specialty items) is likely the reason Costco return lines are so long. With all those returned items accumulating behind the counter, shoppers might wonder where they ultimately end up. The answer depends on the condition and type of item, but many returns are not resold in the warehouse.

Unopened, non-perishable items and a few opened ones, like clothes, might be restocked in the store if you're simply returning them because you changed your mind or because of a fit issue. Meanwhile, opened, used products will be sent to a large Costco returns warehouse where they are sorted and inspected to determine their condition. For example, an 860,000-square foot returns warehouse found in Monroe Township, New Jersey, processes returns from over 60 Costco warehouses as well as online orders.

Workers inspect each return, sending most viable non-perishable items to third-party liquidators or back to the manufacturer of the product who can sell it as an open-box item. Costco will receive a credit as part of the deal with the vendor. Some items cannot be resold and might be donated, such as ones with a cosmetic issue like a small stain. Others, like toothbrushes, will be recycled.