Customers Are Calling This Frozen Treat One Of Trader Joe's Best Items Of 2026

No matter what aisle you're in at Trader Joe's, you're bound to find something absolutely delectable. This is especially true of the grocery store's frozen aisle, where you can find a variety of frozen pizzas and meals that taste as good as homemade, plus plenty of sweets, including mini ice cream cones and a bunch of unique Trader Joe's ice cream flavors. And one of Trader Joe's best new frozen foods is a cold fruity treat worthy of a dessert label.

Trader Joe's limited-edition Passionfruit Guava Bars are something you won't want to miss, bursting with bright, tropical flavor. The bars aren't a mix of the two flavors but instead split: The top third is guava, while the rest is passionfruit. Guava's sweetness is meant to pair nicely with passionfruit's tanginess, making an utterly refreshing, ice cold dessert to enjoy. The popsicles come in boxes of four, priced between $2 and $3 (price varies by location), and they also happen to be vegan, making them a tasty and accessible snack for the season.

The Passion Fruit Guava Bars have just slid onto shelves, but they're already sliding into hearts, too. One Facebook reviewer wrote, "They're SO good! Super refreshing, full of tropical flavor, and perfect for this summer heat. I would definitely buy them again." A Redditor said, "Pretty sweet ... The top guava part is a bit pulpy ... Overall ... I liked it, they'll satisfy a sweet tooth for sure."