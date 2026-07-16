Customers Are Calling This Frozen Treat One Of Trader Joe's Best Items Of 2026
No matter what aisle you're in at Trader Joe's, you're bound to find something absolutely delectable. This is especially true of the grocery store's frozen aisle, where you can find a variety of frozen pizzas and meals that taste as good as homemade, plus plenty of sweets, including mini ice cream cones and a bunch of unique Trader Joe's ice cream flavors. And one of Trader Joe's best new frozen foods is a cold fruity treat worthy of a dessert label.
Trader Joe's limited-edition Passionfruit Guava Bars are something you won't want to miss, bursting with bright, tropical flavor. The bars aren't a mix of the two flavors but instead split: The top third is guava, while the rest is passionfruit. Guava's sweetness is meant to pair nicely with passionfruit's tanginess, making an utterly refreshing, ice cold dessert to enjoy. The popsicles come in boxes of four, priced between $2 and $3 (price varies by location), and they also happen to be vegan, making them a tasty and accessible snack for the season.
The Passion Fruit Guava Bars have just slid onto shelves, but they're already sliding into hearts, too. One Facebook reviewer wrote, "They're SO good! Super refreshing, full of tropical flavor, and perfect for this summer heat. I would definitely buy them again." A Redditor said, "Pretty sweet ... The top guava part is a bit pulpy ... Overall ... I liked it, they'll satisfy a sweet tooth for sure."
What are guava and passionfruit?
If you're unfamiliar with the flavors of the popsicle, here's what to expect. Guavas come from Central and South America, as well as Mexico and the Caribbean. The fruit is round and generally bright green (though they can have yellow skin too), and the inside is either a shade of pink or white, depending on the type — after all, there are more than thirty kinds of guavas. It's known to be a pretty sweet fruit, described by some as tasting like a cross between a pear and strawberry.
Passion fruits also hail from South America. They have either a bright yellow or deep purple skin and are filled with pulp and yellow and black seeds. Passion fruits, which are high in protein, can be pretty tart, though they sweeten as they ripen, and are said to have notes of citrus. The purple variety tends to be sweeter than the yellow variety, which are more tart.
If these fruits sound appealing, Trader Joe's popsicles are no doubt the sweet and sour frozen treat for you. But, if you can't get your hands on Passion Fruit Guava Bars, you can try this homemade passion fruit ice pop recipe instead.