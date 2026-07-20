The Mexican-Style Egg McMuffin You'll Find At McDonald's South Of The Border

McDonald's is a fast food giant the world over, and it didn't get to that position by accident. While Americans might be familiar with the menu in the United States, the company has been aggressive in catering its offerings to the local tastes of international markets, including right across the southern border in Mexico. Even iconic standbys like the McMuffin get an overhaul to reflect regional ingredients, including the innovative, flavorful McMuffin a la Mexicana.

The sandwich has been a feature of McDonald's Mexican menu since at least 1999. Much like the traditional version, it's built on a familiar breakfast sandwich structure of eggs, meat, and cheese, sandwiched between two English muffins. However, unlike the fried egg served on the American version, the Mexican one includes a Mexican-style omelet, which has diced green peppers, onions, and tomatoes mixed into eggs. One American dining at a McDonald's in Mexico, trying it for the first time, stated it also has a spicy kick to it. The familiar Canadian bacon (which isn't really Canadian) or breakfast sausage patty is replaced by traditional bacon, topped with cheese, while the bun also gets a scoop of refried beans spread across it before closing the sandwich.