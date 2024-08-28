14 Egg Dishes From Mexico You Need To Try At Least Once

If someone asked you to name a Mexican egg dish, you'd probably think of huevos rancheros, which loosely consists of fried eggs on corn tortillas with salsa. Or, perhaps a Mexican-inspired breakfast burrito would come to mind, stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, and any other fillings you can imagine. But the fact is, there's way more to Mexican egg dishes than these popular ones.

Dig beneath the surface, and there are dozens of great recipes from Mexico in which eggs play a starring role. From traditional breakfasts like chilaquiles, to homestyle dishes such as sopa de cebolla con huevo, there are options that many people outside of Central America haven't even heard of. And that's a shame, because you're missing out on some delicious dishes.

We spoke to four Mexican chefs and restaurant owners to discover their favorite doishes. They told us what they love about them and the kinds of places that people often eat them, from restaurants to their abuelas' kitchens. These are egg dishes from Mexico you need to try at least once.