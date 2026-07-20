Who Makes Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream?

Touted as the fastest-growing grocery chain in the U.S., Aldi sold its goods to one in three American households in 2025. According to its own growth plan, Aldi isn't stopping there, as the retailer hopes to go from 2,800 to 3,200 stores in the U.S. by the end of 2028. What many shoppers love most about Aldi is its budget-friendly signature items that rival name brands, items with such remarkable quality that shoppers make it a point to hunt for the companies hiding behind the Aldi products. If you're one of those hunters, we've got the scoop on the corporation behind the star of Aldi's freezer aisle — the product Redditors are wholeheartedly in love with — Sundae Shoppe ice cream. The brand behind Sundae Shoppe is the Ferrero Group, a third-generation family-owned company that began in a small pastry shop in Alba, Italy, and now sells packaged sweets in more than 170 countries.

Tracing the connection between Aldi's Sundae Shoppe ice cream and the Ferrero Group began with a voluntary recall issued by Aldi in January 2018 that linked Fieldbrook Foods Corp. to some of its Sundae Shoppe products. In 2019, Wells Enterprises acquired Fieldbrook Foods, and later in 2022, the Ferrero Group bought Wells Enterprises. That purchase allowed the Ferrero Group, which was already producing sweets through its brands like Kinder, Nutella, and Ferrero Rocher, to expand its reach in the ice cream market.