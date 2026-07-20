Who Makes Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream?
Touted as the fastest-growing grocery chain in the U.S., Aldi sold its goods to one in three American households in 2025. According to its own growth plan, Aldi isn't stopping there, as the retailer hopes to go from 2,800 to 3,200 stores in the U.S. by the end of 2028. What many shoppers love most about Aldi is its budget-friendly signature items that rival name brands, items with such remarkable quality that shoppers make it a point to hunt for the companies hiding behind the Aldi products. If you're one of those hunters, we've got the scoop on the corporation behind the star of Aldi's freezer aisle — the product Redditors are wholeheartedly in love with — Sundae Shoppe ice cream. The brand behind Sundae Shoppe is the Ferrero Group, a third-generation family-owned company that began in a small pastry shop in Alba, Italy, and now sells packaged sweets in more than 170 countries.
Tracing the connection between Aldi's Sundae Shoppe ice cream and the Ferrero Group began with a voluntary recall issued by Aldi in January 2018 that linked Fieldbrook Foods Corp. to some of its Sundae Shoppe products. In 2019, Wells Enterprises acquired Fieldbrook Foods, and later in 2022, the Ferrero Group bought Wells Enterprises. That purchase allowed the Ferrero Group, which was already producing sweets through its brands like Kinder, Nutella, and Ferrero Rocher, to expand its reach in the ice cream market.
Aldi shoppers know they're getting name-brand quality with Sundae Shoppe
For Aldi consumers, knowing the Ferrero Group is the mastermind behind Sundae Shoppe ice cream allows for examining cost savings to similar products with the same origin. For example, the Ferrero Group's Blue Bunny ice cream can cost up to $4.89 for a 46-ounce tub at some retailers, while a 48-ounce tub of Aldi's Sundae Shoppe typically costs $3.25 (what's more, shoppers get an extra two ounces). The flavors are usually similar, too.
Redditors several years ago noticed a similar comparison between the pint-sized Sundae Shoppe low-fat ice cream and Halo Top (another Ferrero Group brand). They noted the significant price savings and comparable flavors, and some users even said the Sundae Shoppe tasted superior. The pints were eventually discontinued, but Sundae Shoppe low-fat remains, currently sold in 48 ounces.
Then there's the Sundae Shoppe Super Premium pints (comparable to Ben and Jerry's), which took the top spot on our ranked list of Aldi desserts. These sought-after tubs are so praised that a Redditor related, "Their [Ben and Jerry's] knockoffs made me understand how people can eat an entire pint in one sitting."