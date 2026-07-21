Every Brisket Fan Should Know About This Pennsylvania BBQ Destination, According To Reviews
You don't have to visit a barbecue haven like Memphis or Austin for top-tier meat. You can find stellar smoked ribs, pork, and beyond all over the country — Pennsylvania included. While some argue Federal Hill Smokehouse is the absolute best barbecue restaurant in the state, a Souderton establishment wears the crown when it comes to brisket: Jesse's Barbecue & Local Market.
If you're wondering what exactly brisket is (in the U.S., it usually refers to beef), it's a sizable cut of meat from the cow's chest. Due to connective tissue and toughness, it's cooked low and slow to render the fat and make the meat fall-apart tender. Jesse's is famous for slow-smoked sliced brisket. You can order it à la carte, chopped on a Kaiser roll, or as part of a sampler with ribs, chicken, and pulled pork. You can add brisket to loaded fries or salad, and if you visit after 3:30 p.m., you might be lucky enough to try brisket burnt ends.
Customers swear by this main. "The brisket was excellent, and the roll really made the sandwich perfect," one Yelp reviewer declared. "The brisket was exceptional ... and the sides worth a second helping," wrote another. "I'm a sucker for brisket, and it's perfect there! From the brisket to the greens to the mac and cheese, I haven't found anything I haven't gobbled down quickly," said a third. Yet another satisfied patron wrote, "Really awesome, tender, moist, flavorful brisket and pork! ... This ranks ... with the best in the Northeast."
Jesse's brisket is just the beginning
According to diners, Jesse's Barbecue & Local Market in Souderton, Pennsylvania has the best brisket in the state. The family-owned resto cooks its meats daily in three wood-fired outdoor smokers. Sides, salads, sandwiches, and desserts are also made in-house, and at the market, you can shop for candy, honey, and local goods.
While the brisket is a must for first-timers, there's plenty more on the menu. The pulled pork sandwich comes highly reviewed, not to mention the burnt ends, which are double dry-rubbed and smoked to create a crisp, flavorful bark. The hefty smoked wings are also reportedly crisp, tender, and well-charred. All sides can pair with the restaurant's proteins, whether you prefer baked beans, collard greens, or coleslaw, but the corn fritters with maple dipping sauce are a fan favorite.
Of course, Jesse's does have its critics. "Being from Texas, you know if someone is smoking BBQ, you should be able to smell it. There was no smoky scent ... Brisket had minimal bark and lacked seasoning," one Fort Worth resident wrote on Yelp. "The brisket looked great, meaning it was cooked perfectly, was tender and meaty. But had zero flavor; couldn't taste ... any bark or seasoning," another alleged. Depending on what you like, Jesse's may not be your favorite. But most customers would encourage you to try it, as proper barbecue brisket isn't always easy to find on the East Coast.