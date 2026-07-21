Every Brisket Fan Should Know About This Pennsylvania BBQ Destination, According To Reviews

You don't have to visit a barbecue haven like Memphis or Austin for top-tier meat. You can find stellar smoked ribs, pork, and beyond all over the country — Pennsylvania included. While some argue Federal Hill Smokehouse is the absolute best barbecue restaurant in the state, a Souderton establishment wears the crown when it comes to brisket: Jesse's Barbecue & Local Market.

If you're wondering what exactly brisket is (in the U.S., it usually refers to beef), it's a sizable cut of meat from the cow's chest. Due to connective tissue and toughness, it's cooked low and slow to render the fat and make the meat fall-apart tender. Jesse's is famous for slow-smoked sliced brisket. You can order it à la carte, chopped on a Kaiser roll, or as part of a sampler with ribs, chicken, and pulled pork. You can add brisket to loaded fries or salad, and if you visit after 3:30 p.m., you might be lucky enough to try brisket burnt ends.

Customers swear by this main. "The brisket was excellent, and the roll really made the sandwich perfect," one Yelp reviewer declared. "The brisket was exceptional ... and the sides worth a second helping," wrote another. "I'm a sucker for brisket, and it's perfect there! From the brisket to the greens to the mac and cheese, I haven't found anything I haven't gobbled down quickly," said a third. Yet another satisfied patron wrote, "Really awesome, tender, moist, flavorful brisket and pork! ... This ranks ... with the best in the Northeast."