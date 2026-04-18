The Hands Down Best Brisket In Every State
If you've ever tried to make brisket yourself, then you know it isn't the most forgiving. Between the actual cut of meat and its marbling to the execution and cook time, making this Texan staple should come with an entire manual of mistakes to avoid when smoking brisket at home. So when a restaurant gets it right, it's something worth shouting from the rooftops — and we think the places that do get it right deserve that kind of (virtual) recognition. Which is why this list is calling out the hands down best brisket in every state.
No matter what part of the country you find yourself in, there's a roadside shack, a food truck, or an unassuming local spot smoking up juicy brisket that you need to try at least once. From award-winning brisket in Iowa and outlaw style in Connecticut, to brisket in Virginia that makes Texans homesick and brisket in Massachusetts that people happily wait in line for, these are each state's standout spots for brisket that's worth a detour.
Alabama: The Meat Boss
Alabama might be known for its mayonnaise-based white barbecue sauce, but one place in Mobile is serving up smoked meats that don't even need it. The Meat Boss cooks a fall-off-the-bone brisket that's been recognized by "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" as the gold standard of barbecue. Pair it with the sweet and spicy barbecue sauce, and this might even be the best brisket you'll ever have.
(251) 591-4842
5401 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609
Alaska: Patriot BBQ
You might not think to travel all the way to Alaska specifically for barbecue, but one food truck in Houston has brisket you'd expect from the Lone Star State. Patriot BBQ is an award-winning local business serving brisket that doesn't need sauce to make it mouth-watering. It's tender, smoky, and everything you'd want from a Texas-style staple.
(907) 354-6193
Houston, AK
Arizona: Little Miss BBQ
Arizona's Little Miss BBQ serves brisket that's tender, juicy, and perfectly seasoned. Known for its darn-good authentic barbecue, this local kitchen lives up to its well known reputation in the Grand Canyon State. The brisket is described as some of the juiciest meat on the planet, and with countless five-star reviews, this place is worth waiting in line for.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Ridgewood Brothers
Arkansas has three kings of brisket, and Ridgewood Brothers is one of them. (And dare we say, the best of them.) This Russellville spot knocks every other brisket out of the park, slinging melt-in-your-mouth slices that are worth coming back for multiple days in a row. Even if you've never been a big brisket-lover, this is the kind of place that'll turn you into a believer.
(479) 567-5760
803 W Main Pl, Russellville, AR 72801
California: Rays Barbeque
If you want great brisket in California, head to Rays Barbeque in Huntington Park. Described fondly as the best Texas barbecue outside of Texas, Rays Barbeque comes highly recommended by anyone who walks through the doors. With its in-your-face smoky flavor and its perfectly peppery bark, this brisket is playing ball in a league of its own.
(310) 689-6353
6038 Santa Fe Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Colorado: Wayne's Smoke Shack
Wayne's Smoke Shack serves barbecue that's at a whole new level in Colorado, and locals and tourists agree that the Texas-style brisket is worth planning an entire trip to Superior. You can even ask for lean or fatty, allowing you to order it exactly how you like it. But make sure you come early, because this spot has hype that sells out fast.
(303) 554-5319
406 Center Dr, Superior, CO 80027
Connecticut: HooDoo Brown BBQ
Head to the Berkshires for Connecticut's best brisket. HooDoo Brown BBQ is a Ridgefield legend known for its "outlaw barbecue" style of mixing up the best techniques and flavors from multiple barbecue traditions. And it's working. The brisket is pull-apart-with-your-hands tender, and often referred to as the best brisket you'll ever have.
(203) 438-6033
967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Delaware: Pit Daddy's BBQ
Delaware might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about good brisket, but Pit Daddy's BBQ in Smyrna is challenging that. Known as one of the only places around where you can get a true slow smoked brisket, Pit Daddy's sells out of this tender Texas classic every single day.
(302) 471-3285
63 Big Woods Rd, Smyrna, DE 19977
Florida: Big Lee's Barbecue
Big Lee's Barbecue was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and has brisket so good that some people actually drive from Texas just to try it. This Ocala hot-spot smokes brisket that'll overwhelm your taste buds in the best way possible. Just one bite and you might start referring to Florida as brisket's new capital.
(352) 670-2972
2611 SW 19th Ave Rd, Ste #100, Ocala, FL 34471
Georgia: Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
Georgia might be best known for its pulled pork, but Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is putting brisket on the map. No amount of adjectives do the beef at Fox Bros. the justice it deserves, but juicy, tender, smoky, crusty, and flavorful are just a few used often. So if you're nervous to order this Texas classic in a Southern state, Georgia should be the one to change your mind.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Sunset Texas Barbecue
Of all the Hawaiian foods you probably haven't tried, who would've thought Texas-style brisket would be one of them. Sunset Texas Barbecue in Honolulu smokes its meat for 12 to 18 hours, and after one bite of brisket, you can tell just how much flavor goes into those hours. Each slice is marbled, tender, and will have you craving brisket for weeks to come.
(808) 476-1405
443 Cooke St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho: Neighbor Tim's
The best brisket in Idaho can be found at Neighbor Tim's, where offset smokers run all day to produce the only smoke ring found in the Gem State. This brisket melts in your mouth and is packed with smoky flavor. Make sure you get a side of mac and cheese for the perfect creamy accompaniment.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Smoque BBQ
Head to Smoque BBQ for the best brisket in Illinois. With national recognition on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where Guy Fieri called the brisket "capital T, tender," Smoque BBQ serves succulent pieces of meat that are literally dripping with juice. You'll never go back to Texas after trying it.
(773) 545-7427
3800 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641
Indiana: Smokin' Barrel BBQ
Indiana's Smokin' Barrel BBQ is described by one diner as "not just BBQ — it's therapy." This hidden-gem in the Hoosier State is known by some as one of the best places to get brisket not just in Indiana, but anywhere. Using a unique blend of keto-friendly and sugar-free rubs, this brisket is for everyone.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Smokey D's BBQ
There's one place in Iowa with barbecue so good it's not just recommended by diners, but backed by countless awards. Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has racked up over 90 state barbecue championships and over 1,000 awards across local and national competitions. And the brisket is the main star. It's juicy, perfectly seasoned, and has a smoke ring worth taking home the gold for.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
There are a lot of good options to choose from in the barbecue capital of the country, but Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que stands out with its local legend status. Joe's has brisket that's perfectly smoked, satisfyingly tender, and something you'll want to come back for again and again. This brisket is definitely worth the wait in line.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: B&N Food Market
The most recommended place for brisket in Kentucky is B&N Food Market, where locals know to line up early. With brisket that's impossibly tender, out-of-this-world flavorful, and claimed to be top tier, this small spot in Bagdad is a place worth planning your entire day around.
(502) 747-8860
5945 Elmburg Rd, Bagdad, KY 40003
Louisiana: Gonzo's Smokehouse & BBQ
The best brisket in Louisiana is only available one day a week — but it's worth waiting around until Friday for a taste. Gonzo's Smokehouse & BBQ is a life-changing barbecue joint in Luling with brisket so juicy and popular that you have to get there before it opens. With a perfect smoke ring, this melt-in-your-mouth meat will make you wish you could leave 6 stars instead of 5.
(504) 858-6241
13899 River Rd, Ste C, Luling, LA 70070
Maine: Smokey's BBQ
Maine can throw down when it comes to knock-you-to-your-knees barbecue — especially Smokey's BBQ's in Brewer. After selling out the first three days of opening, Smokey's made it very clear that this roadside barbecue joint is the newest must-stop for anyone passing through. The brisket is smoked low and slow for a minimum of 14 hours each day, resulting in the best barbecue in the area.
(207) 573-1840
500 S Main St, Brewer, ME 04412
Maryland: 2Fifty Texas BBQ
There's one place in Maryland that's trusted by displaced Texans when their Lone Star State-sized brisket cravings come knocking. 2Fifty Texas BBQ smokes melt-apart brisket that some claim is legendary. And once you try it, you'll understand why. With lines out the door on a regular basis, 2Fifty Texas BBQ is the kind of place Texan transplants swear by.
(240) 764-8763
4700 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, MD 20737
Massachusetts: B.T.'s Smokehouse
B.T.'s Smokehouse has brisket worth driving across the state for, even if it also means waiting in a ridiculously long line. According to one reviewer, this Bay State brisket is the "best brisket I've ever had, tender, juicy and flavorful" and jam-packed with melt-in-your-mouth flavor.
(508) 347-3188
392 Main St, Sturbridge, MA 01566
Michigan: Bad Brad's BBQ
Ask around Michigan, and you'll hear nothing but good things about the brisket from Bad Brad's BBQ. This local chain has grown into a highly awarded Great Lakes State staple with brisket that's perfectly fatty, flavorful, and consistently done right. Once you try it, you'll understand why people keep returning.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Big Bore Barbecue Co.
After trying Minnesota's favorite burger, The Juicy, Lucy, head over to Big Bore Barbecue Co. for Minnesota's favorite brisket. This Texas-style barbecue joint serves brisket so good that it rivals Texas itself. It's cooked perfectly, seasoned heavily, and dripping with the kind of juices that make each bite better than the last.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Kenova Smokehouse
Mississippi's best brisket is a no-brainer when according to the locals. Kenova Smokehouse serves brisket that's tender, juicy, and flavor packed. But on a platter isn't the only way to enjoy brisket here, Kenova Smokehouse also serves it in a sandwich, in chili, and even in a cheesesteak.
Multiple locations
Missouri: Q39
Anyone in Kansas City will point you to Q39 for the best brisket in Missouri. This place is consistently busy, and for good reason. With the perfect amount of fat on every slice, the brisket is unbelievably tender and falls apart. In fact, one of our writers even called it the best brisket they've ever eaten after visiting 10 Kansas City barbecue spots in 48 hours.
Multiple locations
Montana: Yellow House Barbecue
Some people travel to Montana for the views, and some people travel to Montana for the brisket. Yellow House Barbecue serves a smoky and savory brisket that's so tender it melts in your mouth like butter. Plan your trip wisely, though, because getting in isn't always guaranteed. This brisket leaves a lasting impression you'll want to rave about for days.
(406) 534-9980
609 W Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Swine Dining
The brisket at Swine Dining is juicy, tender, and thinly sliced, and the sauces that accompany it take the flavor to the next level. If you're feeling indulgent, you can even get the brisket mac and cheese. This Omaha hangout is the standard of barbecue that other places in town only aspire for.
Multiple locations
Nevada: John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill
You'll want to rename Sin City to Brisket City after eating at John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill. And we're not the only ones naming this place for serving the best brisket in Nevada — this no-frills spot has been highlighted on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" too. With portion sizes worth writing home about and brisket so tender you don't even have to chew it, John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill is a place worth coming back to.
(702) 645-1200
3730 Thom Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130
New Hampshire: The BBQ Shak and New Hampshire Smokehouse
Just off an unassuming stretch of NH-104, you'll find a humble roadside food stand that's definitely worth the stop. The BBQ Shak and New Hampshire Smokehouse is the Lakes Region's go-to spot for barbecue that serves tender brisket with a homemade whiskey sauce you'll want to lick off the plate. The only down side is that this place is seasonal, so you'll have to plan accordingly.
(603) 236-1600
599 NH-104, New Hampton, NH 03256
New Jersey: Mutiny BBQ Company
Head down to the Jersey Shore for the Garden State's best brisket. Found at Mutiny BBQ Company in Asbury Park, this brisket is moist, tender, and everything you'd want from Texas-worthy smoked meats. Some people even say this brisket rivals every other state.
(732) 366-9985
808 Fifth Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
New Mexico: Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
The best brisket in New Mexico can be found in the mountain town of Cloudcroft, where Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue draws in lines that can wait for over two hours. The wait is worth it, though, because the brisket here is tender, moist, and has a smoke ring that rivals anything you'd find elsewhere.
(575) 682-7577
105 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM 88317
New York: Hometown Bar-B-Que
Hometown Bar-B-Que is New York's claim to fame when it comes to brisket so good even Texans give it their stamp of approval. Known as the most acclaimed barbecue in New York City, Hometown Bar-B-Que smokes tender brisket that's juicy enough to keep the crowds coming.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Jon G's Barbecue
Of all the foods that are surprisingly from North Carolina, perfectly done brisket should now be one of them. Jon G's Barbecue serves brisket that's become the star of the show in every meal. And try to get there early, because the breakfast is said to be out of this world.
(704) 272-6301
116 Glenn Falls St, Peachland, NC 28133
North Dakota: Laughing Sun Brewing Co.
What do good beer and good brisket have in common? They both have a home in Bismarck. Specifically, at Laughing Sun Brewing Co., where a brewery is also slinging out slices of melt-in-your-mouth brisket that doesn't even need sauce to be considered the best in the state.
(701) 751-3881
1023 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504
Ohio: Landmark Smokehouse
Head to Cleveland for the best brisket in Ohio. Landmark Smokehouse is known for smoked meats that are truly incomparable to anywhere else. And the brisket is exactly that — and then some. Described as sublime and heavenly, the brisket at Landmark Smokehouse is so good you'll think you just entered a whole new realm of barbecue.
(216) 230-4040
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102
Oklahoma: The Butcher BBQ Stand
Just outside Oklahoma City, you'll find an award-winning barbecue joint that's been in the family for generations. The Butcher BBQ Stand is no stranger to good press, because this Wellston smokehouse has a long-lived reputation. The brisket is some of the best around, even if it is frequently sold out.
(405) 240-3437
3402 W Hwy 66, Wellston, OK 74881
Oregon: Grasslands Barbecue
Ask around Oregon where the best brisket is, and almost anyone will point you to the Grasslands Barbecue food truck. With brisket that's moist, melts in your mouth, and is packed with flavor, praise comes easily to this Hood River hangout. Some diners even admit they've never ordered anything else there. The brisket is just that darn good, but be sure to come early as it tends to go fast.
403 Portway Ave, Suite 300, Hood River, OR 97031
Pennsylvania: Jesse's Barbecue and Local Market
If you're looking for smoked meat heaven in Pennsylvania, head to Jesse's Barbecue and Local Market, where the brisket comes highly recommended by anyone who tastes it. Slow-smoked to absolute perfection, the brisket here is so tender that you can actually use a plastic fork to cut into it.
(215) 723-4600
98 N County Line Rd, Souderton, PA 18964
Rhode Island: South County Barbeque
One food truck in Rhode Island has some people literally planning trips around it. South County Barbeque is a traveling barbecue joint serving Texas-worthy brisket in the Ocean State. Between the mouthwatering brisket and the level of service that this place delivers, South County Barbeque is a Northern staple with Southern hospitality.
(401) 932-0833
South Carolina: Lewis Barbecue
The best brisket in South Carolina comes from Lewis Barbecue, where dedicated diners would, quite literally, fight for a tray of it. The brisket is the star of the show at this low country smokehouse, and everyone who tastes it dutifully agrees. Some even say this brisket blows Michelin rated brisket out of the water.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit
The Mount Rushmore State might not immediately come to mind when you think about smoked meats, but South Dakota is, unexpectedly, home to one of the best barbecue restaurants in America. Just outside Rapid City, J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit is well-known for its brisket, which you'll probably label the best you'd ever had once you try it. Even if you're from Texas.
(605) 787-7070
7201 Infinity Dr, Summerset, SD 57718
Tennessee: Shotgun Willie's BBQ
Tennessee's Shotgun Willie's BBQ has brisket that melts in your mouth, is moist, and smoked to absolute perfection. The brisket here is said to make every other place in town look like amateur hour. Some even say it's not just the best brisket in Tennessee — it's the best brisket anywhere. Even for those who've had their fair share of brisket.
(615) 942-9188
1500 Gallatin Pike S, Suite 104, Madison, TN 37115
Texas: Franklin Barbecue
Texas-style brisket is the crown jewel of barbecue. So it comes as no surprise that the Lone Star State can throw done when it comes to this Texas staple. And Franklin Barbecue's brisket, described by one diner as "meat flavored butter," takes the gold in every sense. With regular lines that wrap around the block, this brisket has perfect bark and a minimal fat cap. If you're looking for the best of the best brisket, Franklin Barbecue is the place to go.
(512) 653-1187
900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: Lost Texan BBQ
If you want the top brisket in Utah, head to Lost Texan BBQ. The brisket is smoked for 18 hours, ensuring that the end product is jam-packed with smoky flavor. The brisket is fall-off-the-bone tender and every bite will melt in your mouth. Even diners who've never liked brisket before will be converted. Make sure you try the burnt ends, too!
(801) 948-9494
1144 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT 84414
Vermont: Big Fatty's
Vermont might be best known for its maple syrup, but Big Fatty's is bringing brisket into that conversation. This White River Junction hotspot serves fatty brisket so tender that it could fall apart just looking at it. Plus, every meal comes with enough meat that you can bank on having leftovers.
(802) 295-5513
186 S Main St, White River Junction, VT 05001
Virginia: ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
There's one place in Virginia that can make Texans homesick for their home state's staple dish. And that place is ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque, where Texas-style barbecue brings Texas-sized flavor. The tender brisket is raved about.
(804) 528-5648
3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington: Jeff's Texas Style BBQ
Washington might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about the best brisket you'll ever have, but Jeff's Texas Style BBQ in Marysville is changing that. And the name's no joke — this place has true Texas-style brisket that'll make you forget Texas even exists. Any dish you get here will put other places to shame.
(360) 386-9489
9214 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270
West Virginia: The Table Smokehouse
The best brisket in West Virginia can be found at The Table Smokehouse, where you'll think the barbecue is straight out of Texas. The brisket is tender, fatty, and wonderfully dripping with juices. And if you're lucky enough to get some burnt ends, you'll be thinking about them for years to come.
(681) 422-3127
707 Main St, Mt Hope, WV 25880
Wisconsin: LD's BBQ
Head to LD's BBQ for the best brisket in Wisconsin. With smokers rolling at all hours of the day and night, LD's BBQ serves tender, juicy pieces of meat that make this dish the main character. Locals and regulars alike say that it's impossible to have a bad plate of food here.
(414) 610-7675
2511 Main St, East Troy, WI 53120
Wyoming: Fat Racks BBQ
Just an hour outside of Yellowstone National Park, you'll find Wyoming's best brisket at Fat Racks BBQ. This Cody hotspot has a reputation for some of the best smoked meats found out West. With brisket so tender and buttery, you'll want to plan your entire trip around a plate of it.
(940) 453-8840
1491 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414
Methodology
To determine the best brisket in every state, we looked at a variety of different sources ranging from online reviews and discussion boards to social media videos and widely-recognized television shows.
We read through thousands of in-depth reviews on Google and Yelp, looking at what places had consistently high praise for the brisket. We also read through hundreds of online discussion boards to find which places were constantly recommended by locals and travelers alike. We then dug through social media, keeping an eye out for spots people went out of their way to rave about. Finally, we looked into news highlights, food blogs, and television shows to see which places were getting national acclaim.