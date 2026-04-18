If you've ever tried to make brisket yourself, then you know it isn't the most forgiving. Between the actual cut of meat and its marbling to the execution and cook time, making this Texan staple should come with an entire manual of mistakes to avoid when smoking brisket at home. So when a restaurant gets it right, it's something worth shouting from the rooftops — and we think the places that do get it right deserve that kind of (virtual) recognition. Which is why this list is calling out the hands down best brisket in every state.

No matter what part of the country you find yourself in, there's a roadside shack, a food truck, or an unassuming local spot smoking up juicy brisket that you need to try at least once. From award-winning brisket in Iowa and outlaw style in Connecticut, to brisket in Virginia that makes Texans homesick and brisket in Massachusetts that people happily wait in line for, these are each state's standout spots for brisket that's worth a detour.